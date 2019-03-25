CricketLatest NewsSports

ഐപിഎല്ലിൽ ഇന്ന് രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ്-കിങ്‌സ് ഇലവൻ പഞ്ചാബ് പോരാട്ടം

Mar 25, 2019, 04:00 pm IST
രാജസ്ഥാൻ : ഐപിഎൽ പന്ത്രണ്ടാം സീസണിലെ നാലാം മത്സരത്തിൽ ഇന്ന് രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ്-കിങ്‌സ് ഇലവൻ പഞ്ചാബ് പോരാട്ടം. വൈകിട്ട് എട്ടുമണിക്ക് ജയ്‌പൂരിലെ സവായ് മൻസിങ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിലാണ് ഇരു ടീമുകളും ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക. പന്ത് ചുരണ്ടല്‍ വിവാദത്തില്‍ വിലക്കിലായിരുന്ന ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയന്‍ താരം സ്റ്റീവ് സ്‌മിത്തിന്റെ തിരിച്ചു വരവാണ് രാജസ്ഥാനെ ശ്രദ്ധേയമാക്കുന്നത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ സീസണില്‍ ഇദ്ദേഹം കളിച്ചിരുന്നില്ല. മലയാളി താരം സ‍ഞ്ജു സാംസണും രാജസ്ഥാനു വേണ്ടി ഇന്ന് കളത്തിലിറങ്ങും.

വന്‍ വിലയ്ക്ക് കിംഗ്‌സ് ഇലവന്‍ സ്വന്തമാക്കിയ സ്‌പിന്നര്‍ വരുണ്‍ ചക്രവര്‍ത്തി മത്സരത്തെ ആകര്‍ഷകമാക്കും. ക്രിസ് ഗെയ്ൽ, കെ എൽ രാഹുൽ, മായങ്ക് അഗർവാൾ, ആരോൺ ഫിഞ്ച് എന്നിവരിലാണ് പഞ്ചാബിന്‍റെ ബാറ്റിംഗ് പ്രതീക്ഷ. ഇതിൽ ഗെയിലിനു തന്നെയാകും മുൻ‌തൂക്കം. കഴിഞ്ഞ സീസണിൽ രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസ് ടോപ് ഫോറിൽ എത്തിയപ്പോൾ.പഞ്ചാബിന് ഏഴാം സ്‌ഥാനത്ത് സീസൺ അവസാനിപ്പിച്ചു

