ആദ്യ ജയം നേടാന്‍ ബെംഗളൂരുവും രാജസ്ഥാനും ഇന്നിറങ്ങും

Apr 2, 2019, 03:59 pm IST
RCB-RR

ജയ്‌പൂർ : ഐപിഎൽ പന്ത്രണ്ടാം സീസണിൽ ആദ്യ ജയം തേടി ബെംഗളൂരു റോയൽ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്സും രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസും ഇന്നിറങ്ങും. സവായ് മാൻസിംഗ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ വൈകിട്ട് എട്ടു മണിക്ക് നടക്കുന്ന 14ആം മത്സരത്തിലാണ് ഇരു ടീമുകളും ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.

ഐപിഎല്ലിലെ 13 മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ മൂന്നു കളികളും ബെംഗളൂരുവും രാജസ്ഥാനും തോറ്റു മടങ്ങിയിരുന്നു. പഞ്ചാബിനും ഹൈദരാബാദിനും ചെന്നൈക്കും എതിരെ രാജസ്ഥാന്‍ റോയൽസ് തോറ്റപ്പോൾ, ഹൈദരാബാദിനും ചെന്നൈക്കും,കൊൽക്കത്തക്കെതിരെയുമാണ് ബെംഗളൂരു റോയൽ ചലഞ്ചേസ്സ് തോറ്റത്. പോയിന്റ് പട്ടികയിൽ അവസാന സ്ഥാനത്താണ് ഇരു ടീമും.

