ആദ്യ ജയം നേടാന്‍ ബെംഗളൂരുവും രാജസ്ഥാനും ഇന്നിറങ്ങും

ജയ്‌പൂർ : ഐപിഎൽ പന്ത്രണ്ടാം സീസണിൽ ആദ്യ ജയം തേടി ബെംഗളൂരു റോയൽ ചലഞ്ചേഴ്സും രാജസ്ഥാൻ റോയൽസും ഇന്നിറങ്ങും. സവായ് മാൻസിംഗ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ വൈകിട്ട് എട്ടു മണിക്ക് നടക്കുന്ന 14ആം മത്സരത്തിലാണ് ഇരു ടീമുകളും ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുക.

