Latest NewsUAE

പ്രത്യേക സന്ദേശവുമായി പത്ത് വര്‍ഷം പഴക്കമുള്ള ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ പങ്കുവച്ച് ദുബായ് ഭരണാധികാരി

May 28, 2019, 02:58 pm IST
Emirates Competitiveness Council 10 yeras ago

ദുബായ്: പത്തു വര്‍ഷം മുമ്പ് എമിറേറ്റ്‌സ് കേപിറ്റിറ്റീവ്‌നെസ്സ് കൗണ്‍സില്‍ തുടങ്ങിയ കാലം മുതലുള്ള ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ പങ്കുവച്ച് ദുബായ് ഭരണാധികാരിയും  യു.എ.ഇ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ ഷെയ്ഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിന്‍ റാഷിദ് അല്‍ മക്തൂം. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ പങ്കു വച്ചത്.

കൗണ്‍സില്‍ തുടങ്ങിയത് മുതല്‍ സുപ്രധാന പരിപാടികളുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങളാണ് അദ്ദേഹം പങ്കുവച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. എല്ലാ ചിത്രത്തിനൊപ്പവും അതിനെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള കുറിപ്പും അദ്ദേഹം ചേര്‍ത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

മഹത്തരമായൊരു കാര്യം ചെറിയൊരു സംഘമായാണ് ഞങ്ങള്‍ ആരംഭിച്ചത്. എന്നാല്‍ ഇന്ന് സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റെ സംവിധാനത്തിന്റെ തന്നെ ഒരു അവിഭാജ്യ ഘടകമായി കേപിറ്റിറ്റീവ്‌നെസ്സ് കൗണ്‍സില്‍ മാറിയെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

കഴിഞ്ഞ പത്ത് വര്‍ഷത്തിനിടയില്‍ ഞങ്ങള്‍ വലിയ നേട്ടങ്ങള്‍ കൈവരിച്ചു. ഇന്ന് ലോകത്തുള്ള 300 സൂചകങ്ങളുള്ളതില്‍ ഏറ്റവും മുകളിലാണ് യുഎഇയുടെ സ്ഥാനം. അടുത്ത പത്തു വര്‍ഷത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ 1000 സൂചകങ്ങളുള്ളതില്‍ ആദ്യത്തെ 10-ല്‍ യുഎഇ ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പ്രതീക്ഷ പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചു.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

petrol

പാതിരാത്രിയിൽ പെട്രോൾ തീർന്നു; വഴിയിൽ കണ്ട ബൈക്കിൽ നിന്ന് പെട്രോൾ ഊറ്റി; പിറ്റേന്നു തിരികെ വച്ചു; സംഭവം ഇങ്ങനെ

May 28, 2019, 02:58 pm IST

കൈമുട്ടുകളിലെയും കാല്‍മുട്ടുകളിലെയും കറുപ്പ് നിറം മാറ്റാൻ ചിലവഴികൾ

May 28, 2019, 02:50 pm IST
ADMISSION

ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ഇന്‍സ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട് ഓഫ് പെട്രോളിയം ടെക്‌നോളജിയില്‍ വിവിധ കോഴ്‌സുകളിലേക്ക് അപേക്ഷ ക്ഷണിച്ചു

May 28, 2019, 02:45 pm IST
indian expats

ഉച്ചസമയ പുറം ജോലിക്ക് കുവൈത്തിൽ വിലക്ക്

May 28, 2019, 02:34 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close