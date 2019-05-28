ദുബായ്: പത്തു വര്‍ഷം മുമ്പ് എമിറേറ്റ്‌സ് കേപിറ്റിറ്റീവ്‌നെസ്സ് കൗണ്‍സില്‍ തുടങ്ങിയ കാലം മുതലുള്ള ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ പങ്കുവച്ച് ദുബായ് ഭരണാധികാരിയും യു.എ.ഇ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയുമായ ഷെയ്ഖ് മുഹമ്മദ് ബിന്‍ റാഷിദ് അല്‍ മക്തൂം. ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് അദ്ദേഹം ചിത്രങ്ങള്‍ പങ്കു വച്ചത്.

കൗണ്‍സില്‍ തുടങ്ങിയത് മുതല്‍ സുപ്രധാന പരിപാടികളുടെ ചിത്രങ്ങളാണ് അദ്ദേഹം പങ്കുവച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. എല്ലാ ചിത്രത്തിനൊപ്പവും അതിനെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള കുറിപ്പും അദ്ദേഹം ചേര്‍ത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

മഹത്തരമായൊരു കാര്യം ചെറിയൊരു സംഘമായാണ് ഞങ്ങള്‍ ആരംഭിച്ചത്. എന്നാല്‍ ഇന്ന് സര്‍ക്കാരിന്റെ സംവിധാനത്തിന്റെ തന്നെ ഒരു അവിഭാജ്യ ഘടകമായി കേപിറ്റിറ്റീവ്‌നെസ്സ് കൗണ്‍സില്‍ മാറിയെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ട്വിറ്ററില്‍ കുറിച്ചു.

കഴിഞ്ഞ പത്ത് വര്‍ഷത്തിനിടയില്‍ ഞങ്ങള്‍ വലിയ നേട്ടങ്ങള്‍ കൈവരിച്ചു. ഇന്ന് ലോകത്തുള്ള 300 സൂചകങ്ങളുള്ളതില്‍ ഏറ്റവും മുകളിലാണ് യുഎഇയുടെ സ്ഥാനം. അടുത്ത പത്തു വര്‍ഷത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ 1000 സൂചകങ്ങളുള്ളതില്‍ ആദ്യത്തെ 10-ല്‍ യുഎഇ ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പ്രതീക്ഷ പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചു.

This picture was taken 10 years ago at Bab Al Shams on May 27, 2009: the day we launched the Emirates Competitiveness Council. We had no presence on the global competitiveness map at the time and many people did not understand the importance of the council. pic.twitter.com/PVl74Agbeo — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 27, 2019

This picture taken today, 10 years later, when I chaired a board meeting of the council at the same place. Today, the UAE ranks top globally in 75 global indicators, and among the top 10 in 311 global competitive indices. This is the outcome of 10 years of work. pic.twitter.com/0TUXjDYOxj — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 27, 2019

.@HHShkMohd attends a meeting of the Federal Competitiveness & Statistics Authority (FCSA) and reviews a report highlighting the outcomes of the policies put in place to boost #UAE’s competitiveness internationally over the past decade. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 27, 2019