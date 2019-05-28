തൃണമൂൽ നേതാക്കൾ ബിജെപിയിൽ ചേർന്നു

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : തൃണമൂൽ നേതാക്കൾ ബിജെപിയിലേക്ക്. പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള രണ്ടു തൃണമൂൽ എംഎൽഎമാരും,50തിലധികം കൗൺസിലർമാരുമാണ് ബിജെപിയിൽ ചേർന്നത്. ഒരു സിപിഎം എംഎൽഎയും ഇവരോടൊപ്പം ബിജെപിയിൽ ചേർന്നു. ഡൽഹിയിലെ ബിജെപി ആസ്ഥാനത്തു എത്തിയാണ് ഇവർ അംഗത്വം സ്വീകരിച്ചത്. 2021ൽ ബംഗാളിൽ സർക്കാരുണ്ടാക്കുമെന്നു ബിജെപി.

Two TMC MLAs and one CPM MLA from West Bengal join BJP at party headquarters in Delhi. More than 50 Councillors also join BJP pic.twitter.com/9cJ0gTn9FC

Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP National General Secretary on 3 MLAs and more than 50 Councillors from WB joining BJP: Like the elections were held in seven phases in West Bengal, joinings in BJP will also happen in seven phases. Today was just the first phase. pic.twitter.com/YbYEYK2KwU

