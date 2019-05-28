Latest NewsElection NewsIndiaElection 2019

തൃണമൂൽ നേതാക്കൾ ബിജെപിയിൽ ചേർന്നു

May 28, 2019, 04:19 pm IST
ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി :  തൃണമൂൽ നേതാക്കൾ ബിജെപിയിലേക്ക്. പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള രണ്ടു തൃണമൂൽ എംഎൽഎമാരും,50തിലധികം കൗൺസിലർമാരുമാണ് ബിജെപിയിൽ ചേർന്നത്. ഒരു സിപിഎം എംഎൽഎയും ഇവരോടൊപ്പം ബിജെപിയിൽ ചേർന്നു. ഡൽഹിയിലെ ബിജെപി ആസ്ഥാനത്തു എത്തിയാണ് ഇവർ അംഗത്വം സ്വീകരിച്ചത്. 2021ൽ ബംഗാളിൽ സർക്കാരുണ്ടാക്കുമെന്നു ബിജെപി.

