പ്രണയത്തിന് പ്രായമില്ല; അനുഭവം പങ്കുവെച്ച് ബോംബെ ജയശ്രീ

Memories for me are not about just music. It’s most often about how it moves a person and gives them a memory or experience that goes beyond the music.I was heading into the final concert at the Karunbhithil Shibira, when 80 year old Pratibhama came up to me and asked if she could dance while I sang. I asked her if ‘Krishna Nee Begane’ was fine? Pat came a reply “no not a song about a child, sing a song with shringaram, that way I can think of my husband and dance”. I smiled as I did not know the Kannada song she was referring to. I sang my usual set forgetting our conversation only to find Pratibhama suddenly stand up and perform while I sang. Cut to the end of my kutcheri and Pratibhama impromptu abhinaya, she said to the audience “I know I’m not the most elegant or perfect as I dance, but I just had to do it! The music and ambience called me to, I’m 80 years old and I don’t want to leave the world not having done this at the moment.” #carnaticmusic #bombayjayashri

