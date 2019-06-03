The most awaited moments of Amrithavarshini for osteogenesis imperfecta's own precious daughter Latheesha Ansari as she appears for India's toughest most filtered examination UPSC with support of 4-5 hours of oxygen. Sadden to comment examination centres to be fair and provide facilities for differently abled ones in the coming years. Thank you, UPSC for the timely smooth arrangements at the LBS College, Kottayam Collector ( കോട്ടയം കളക്ടർ) for the arrangement of Portable Oxygen machine for examination day to be available, To all friends, well-wishers from politicians, bureaucrats, business & social services community, all print and visual media for your kind support, love and prayers.Anaida Stanly writes My friend Latheesha Ansari, The Glass Women, with an UNBREAKABLE SPIRIT !!Ms Latheesha Ansari is only 2 feet tall and weighs only 14 kg, but that does not mean she cuts back on anything in her normal life. She looks at life with a different prism through which she views sickness and disability as nothing more than a part of her life.. She elucidates the possibilities of lingering in limbo between sick and well, and she shifts the idea of what “normal” could look like. And she is aware there is no 100% cure for her diseaseEvery breath or movement Ms Latheesha takes can cause a bone to break and also she battles with muscle weakness and growth and spinal issues….She is well known as a Glass woman with incredible determination and motivation. We follow the story of her living with a rare bone condition; Osteogenesis Imperfecta (O.I) or more commonly known as “Brittle Bone Disease”, it is incredibly challenging for such a person to live with the type of difficulties she faces in her daily life. It is really heart breaking and at the same time encouraging to note how she copes her daily life with relentless courage. Diagnosed at a young age with O.I, also known as brittle bones, Ms Latheesha has broken many of her bones. Regardless of this factor, it hasn’t stopped her from living a life as independently as she possibly can. Activities like cooking and even normal routines might seem impossible when attempting it all from a wheelchair. The uplifting story of her is intended to make readers feel that their only limitation is a negative attitude.She’s a self-motivator as well as a constant motivator to all her friends and associates. In spite of all her challenges, she has received many awards like Bhoomika award by Eastern Condiments in empowering persons living with severe disabilities. Vanitha Rethnam Award was also awarded to her from her local municipality in many fields owing to her deep courage and her strong belief and determination. A very interesting fact is that she has been a role model for her friends, her colleagues from school as well as from college. She did her post graduation from MES College Erumeli, Kerala. Her most prominent dream work was preparing and appearing for the Civil Service exam, on the 2nd of Jun2019. Her story exhibits that through her determination and optimism she has taken head on many of life’s challenges while showing the audience that anything can be possible. Latheesha’s condition is extreme. To date, she has endured treatment for more than 400 fractures. Every normal movement an ordinary person makes a herculean task for since it causes fractures. She also battles with severe muscle weakness, body growth and spinal issues.Latheesha….. There are no secrets to success. Keep your dreams alive. Success isn't always about greatness. The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand. God Bless you, my friend, Your dearest friend Anaida Stanlyhttps://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/nothing-a-hurdle-on-her-path-not-even-dearth-of-life-breath/article27267575.ece

