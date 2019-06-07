Latest NewsIndia

കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം

Jun 7, 2019, 07:37 pm IST
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ANI

ന്യൂ ഡൽഹി : കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ വൻ തീപിടിത്തം. ഡൽഹിയിലെ പാർലമെൻറ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിന് സമീപമുള്ള ജീവൻ ദീപ് എന്ന കെട്ടിടത്തിലെ നാലാം നിലയിലുള്ള സ്റ്റോർ റൂമിനാണ് തീപിടിച്ചത്.

അഗ്നിശമന സേനയുടെ ഏഴു യൂണിറ്റുകൾ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കി. അൻപതോളം പേരെ കെട്ടിടത്തിൽ നിന്നും ഒഴിപ്പിച്ചു. ആളപായമുണ്ടായതായി റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്‌തിട്ടില്ല.

