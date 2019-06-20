Latest NewsIndia

ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് നിരവധി പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു

Jun 20, 2019, 07:12 pm IST
BUS-ACCIDENT

ഹിമാചൽ പ്രദേശ്: ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് നിരവധി മരണം. കുളു ജില്ലിയില്ലെ ബഞ്ചാറിലുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ 20 പേരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബഞ്ചാറിൽ നിന്ന് ഗഡഗുഷാനിയിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന ബസ്സിൽ  അമ്പതോളം പേർ   ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. രക്ഷാ പ്രവർത്തനം തുടരുകയാണെന്ന് കുളു എസ്പി ശാലിനി അഗ്നിഹോത്രി അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമല്ല.

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

വിദേശികള്‍ക്കും ആരോഗ്യ ഇന്‍ഷുറന്‍സ് നിർബന്ധമാക്കി ഖത്തർ; നടപടികൾ അവസാനഘട്ടത്തിൽ

Jun 20, 2019, 07:48 pm IST
ausvsbang

ബംഗ്ലാദേശിനെതിരെ റൺമല തീർത്ത് ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയ

Jun 20, 2019, 07:41 pm IST

വിവാദമായ മാധ്യമ പ്രവർത്തകൻ ജമാൽ ഖഷോഗിയുടെ കൊലപാതകം; യു എന്‍ റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ഇപ്രകാരം

Jun 20, 2019, 07:41 pm IST

കാലാവസ്ഥാ വ്യതിയാനം രൂക്ഷം; ശുചീകരണ തൊഴിലാളികളുടെ ജോലി സമയത്തിൽ മാറ്റം വരുത്തി കുവൈത്ത്

Jun 20, 2019, 07:36 pm IST
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close