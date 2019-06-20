ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് നിരവധി പേര്‍ മരിച്ചു

ഹിമാചൽ പ്രദേശ്: ബസ് കൊക്കയിലേക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് നിരവധി മരണം. കുളു ജില്ലിയില്ലെ ബഞ്ചാറിലുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ 20 പേരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബഞ്ചാറിൽ നിന്ന് ഗഡഗുഷാനിയിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന ബസ്സിൽ അമ്പതോളം പേർ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോർട്ട്. രക്ഷാ പ്രവർത്തനം തുടരുകയാണെന്ന് കുളു എസ്പി ശാലിനി അഗ്നിഹോത്രി അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭ്യമല്ല.

#UPDATE Himachal Pradesh: 20 dead after a private bus fell into a deep gorge near Banjar area of Kullu district, earlier today. Rescue operations underway. The bus carrying around 50 passengers was on its way from Banjar to Gadagushani area. https://t.co/5NnYHs6tF5

