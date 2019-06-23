പന്തൽ തകർന്ന് നിരവധി പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

ജയ്‌പൂർ : പന്തൽ തകർന്ന് നിരവധി മരണം. രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ ബർമറിൽ ഉണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ 14പേർ മരിച്ചതായി വാർത്ത എജൻസിയായ എഎൻഐ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നു. 24പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു ഇവരെ ഉടൻ തന്നെ അടുത്തുള്ള ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല. രണസംഖ്യ ഇനിയും ഉയർന്നേക്കും.

#UPDATE : Death toll rises to 14 in the incident where a 'pandaal' collapsed in Barmer, Rajasthan. https://t.co/Pe7wcs6dsB

Rajasthan: At least 10 dead and around 24 injured after a 'pandaal' collapsed in Barmer. Injured persons admitted to a hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fbXEtyZ4C7

— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019