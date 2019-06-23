Latest NewsIndia

പന്തൽ തകർന്ന് നിരവധി പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Jun 23, 2019, 05:38 pm IST
panthal collapsed
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ANI

ജയ്‌പൂർ : പന്തൽ തകർന്ന് നിരവധി മരണം. രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ ബർമറിൽ ഉണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ 14പേർ മരിച്ചതായി വാർത്ത എജൻസിയായ എഎൻഐ റിപ്പോർട്ട് ചെയ്യുന്നു. 24പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു ഇവരെ ഉടൻ തന്നെ അടുത്തുള്ള ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. സംഭവത്തെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ അറിവായിട്ടില്ല. രണസംഖ്യ ഇനിയും ഉയർന്നേക്കും.

