ധോണിയെ വിമർശിച്ച സൂപ്പർതാരം സച്ചിൻ തെൻഡുൽക്കറിനെ കടന്നാക്രമിച്ച് ആരാധകർ

മുംബൈ: ബാറ്റിങ്ങിലെ മെല്ലെപ്പോക്കിന്റെ പേരിൽ മഹേന്ദ്രസിങ് ധോണിയെ വിമർശിച്ച സച്ചിൻ തെൻഡുൽക്കറിനെതിരെ ആരാധകർ. 90 റൺസിലെത്തിയാൽ സെഞ്ചുറിയിലേക്കെത്താൻ വളരെയധികം പന്തുകളെടുത്തിരുന്ന താരമാണ് സച്ചിനെന്ന് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടിയാണ് ആരാധകർ രംഗത്ത് വന്നിരിക്കുന്നത്. ലോകകപ്പിൽ അഫ്ഗാനെതിരായ മൽസരത്തിൽ 11 റൺസിന്റെ വിജയമാണ് ഇന്ത്യ സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. അഞ്ചാം വിക്കറ്റിൽ ക്രീസിൽ ഒരുമിച്ച ധോണി – ജാദവ് സഖ്യം 57 റൺസാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കോർ ബോർഡിലേക്ക് കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തത്. 36 പന്തിൽ 24 റൺസായിരുന്നു ധോണിയുടെ സംഭാവന. ഇതോടെയാണ് സച്ചിൻ ധോണിയ്‌ക്കെതിരെ രംഗത്തെത്തിയത്.

സച്ചിന്റെ കരിയറിൽ ലോകകപ്പ് നേട്ടം നേടികൊടുത്തയാളാണ് ധോണി എന്നാണ് ആരാധകർ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നത്. ക്രിക്കറ്റിൽ സജീവമായിരുന്ന കാലത്ത് തൊണ്ണൂറുകളിൽ എത്തിയാൽ പതറിയിരുന്ന സച്ചിന്റെ ചരിത്രവും ഇവർ എടുത്തുകാട്ടുന്നു.അതേസമയം, മുംബൈയിൽനിന്നുള്ള ക്രിക്കറ്റ് താരങ്ങളിൽ പൊതുവായി കാണുന്ന ‘ധോണി വിരുദ്ധത’യാണ് സച്ചിന്റെ വാക്കുകളിലും നിറഞ്ഞുനിൽക്കുന്നതെന്നാണ് ഒരു വിഭാഗം ആരാധകർ പറയുന്നത്. എന്നാൽ സച്ചിൻ ആരാധകരും ഇതിനെതിരെ രംഗത്തെത്തുന്നുണ്ട്.

@msdhoni is the King of cricket!! Sachin played only for self and trying to fit in his looser son in team India now. Height of nepotism! — Prime86 (@prime861) June 25, 2019

Mumbaikars have always been anti Dhoni. be it Sachin, gavaskar, manjrekar all of them don’t like Dhoni. may be the epicenter of cricket has been shifted from Mumbai to rest of India that hurts these guys. Dhoni is a legend & he will bounce back. — Rajan singh (@Rajansi74877574) June 23, 2019