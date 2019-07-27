View this post on Instagram

i have the ugliest crying face, say what you want this is raw content, that’s what this account is for, leaving social media for the first time ever. Not sure when i’ll be back but i’m mentally screwed, this is the real me & im fucking human. Words hurt, see you soon EDIT: since there are a few rude people misinterpreting this video, this has nothing to do with insta removing likes that is the dumbest thing i’ve heard, this has everything to do with the disgusting hurtful comments and messages i’ve received over the past week and i just need a break