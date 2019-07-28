BIG Python Surprises Lady on Her Sun Lounge!

BIG Python Surprises Lady on Her Sun Lounge!Imagine going out onto your deck in the morning and sitting down in the warm morning sun only to realise something else is there enjoying the suns warmth as well. This is the video from the 'Spot the snake' post yesterday. Carpet Pythons are the most common snake we catch and dont seemed to bothered by humans. They will often hang out in entertaining areas like this and wont move even if people are around. Majority of other snakes will retreat to cover when they see someone nearby.Stu

