ലക്‌നൗ: നവജാത ശിശുവിന്‍റെ മൃതദേഹം ചവറുകൂനയില്‍ നിന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തി. ഉത്തര്‍പ്രദേശിലെ ഹര്‍ദോയ് ജില്ലയിലെ ജില്ലാ ആശുപത്രിക്ക് സമീപമുള്ള മാലിന്യക്കൂമ്പാരത്തിൽ നിന്നാണ് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. തെരുവുനായ്ക്കള്‍ കടിച്ചുകീറിയ നിലയിലായിരുന്നു മൃതദേഹം. മൃതദേഹം പോസ്റ്റ്മോര്‍ട്ടത്തിനായി അയച്ചു. സംഭവത്തില്‍ അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചെന്നും പ്രതികള്‍ക്ക് അര്‍ഹമായ ശിക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കുമെന്നും പൊലീസ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

Hardoi: Body of a new-born baby found in a garbage dump near District Hospital yesterday; police say, “locals alerted the police after they saw stray dogs biting the baby. We’ve sent the body for postmortem. Investigation underway” pic.twitter.com/GGoOZKjcjB

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 2, 2019