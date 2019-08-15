IndiaLatest News

വെടിനിര്‍ത്തല്‍ കരാര്‍ ലംഘിച്ച പാക് സൈനികരെ കാലപുരിക്ക് അയച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന

Aug 15, 2019, 07:55 pm IST

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: അതിര്‍ത്തിയില്‍ വെടിനിര്‍ത്തല്‍ കരാര്‍ ലംഘിച്ച മൂന്ന് സൈനികരെ കാലപുരിക്കയച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന. നിയന്തണ രേഖയിലെ കൃഷ്ണഡാട്ടി മേഖലയിലായിരുന്നു വെടിവെയ്പ്പ് നടന്നത്. അതേസമയം അഞ്ച് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സെെനികരെ പാക് സെെന്യം വധിച്ചെന്ന വാര്‍ത്ത ഇന്ത്യൻ സൈന്യം നിഷേധിച്ചു.

Read also:സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യ ദിനത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് യുഎഇ ഭരണാധികാരികള്‍

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close