ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: അതിര്‍ത്തിയില്‍ വെടിനിര്‍ത്തല്‍ കരാര്‍ ലംഘിച്ച മൂന്ന് സൈനികരെ കാലപുരിക്കയച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ സേന. നിയന്തണ രേഖയിലെ കൃഷ്ണഡാട്ടി മേഖലയിലായിരുന്നു വെടിവെയ്പ്പ് നടന്നത്. അതേസമയം അഞ്ച് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സെെനികരെ പാക് സെെന്യം വധിച്ചെന്ന വാര്‍ത്ത ഇന്ത്യൻ സൈന്യം നിഷേധിച്ചു.

In efforts to divert attention from precarious situation in IOJ&K,Indian Army increases firing along LOC.

3 Pakistani soldiers embraced shahadat. Pakistan Army responded effectively. 5 Indian soldiers killed, many injured, bunkers damaged. Intermittent exchange of fire continues. pic.twitter.com/wx1RoYdiKE

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 15, 2019