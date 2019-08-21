ഭുവനേശ്വര്‍: പറക്കാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്നയിനം പാമ്പുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ. ഒഡീഷ സ്വദേശിയാണ് പിടിയിലായത്. വടക്കുകിഴക്കന്‍ ഏഷ്യയില്‍ കണ്ടുവരുന്ന പറക്കാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്നയിനം പാമ്പാണിത്. ഇതിനെ പ്രദര്‍ശിപ്പിച്ചാണ് ഈ യുവാവ് ഉപജീവനം നടത്തി വന്നിരുന്നത്. സംഭവത്തെ കുറിച്ച് കൂടുതല്‍ അന്വേഷണം നടത്തുമെന്നും പിടികൂടിയ പാമ്പിനെ വനത്തിലേക്ക് തുറന്നു വിടുമെന്നും ഭുവനേശ്വര്‍ വനംവകുപ്പിന്റെ വക്താവ് അറിയിച്ചു.

#WATCH Odisha: A flying snake was seized from possession of a man in Bhubaneswar today. He used to earn his livelihood by displaying the snake to public. City forest division incharge says “It’s offence under Wildlife Protection Act.We’re investigating.We’ll release it in forest” pic.twitter.com/wf8fHuRcNx

— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019