പറക്കാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്നയിനം പാമ്പുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ

Aug 21, 2019, 04:00 pm IST

ഭുവനേശ്വര്‍: പറക്കാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്നയിനം പാമ്പുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയിൽ. ഒഡീഷ സ്വദേശിയാണ് പിടിയിലായത്. വടക്കുകിഴക്കന്‍ ഏഷ്യയില്‍ കണ്ടുവരുന്ന പറക്കാന്‍ സാധിക്കുന്നയിനം പാമ്പാണിത്. ഇതിനെ പ്രദര്‍ശിപ്പിച്ചാണ് ഈ യുവാവ് ഉപജീവനം നടത്തി വന്നിരുന്നത്. സംഭവത്തെ കുറിച്ച് കൂടുതല്‍ അന്വേഷണം നടത്തുമെന്നും പിടികൂടിയ പാമ്പിനെ വനത്തിലേക്ക് തുറന്നു വിടുമെന്നും ഭുവനേശ്വര്‍ വനംവകുപ്പിന്റെ വക്താവ് അറിയിച്ചു.

