ഇന്ത്യൻ സൈന്യവും ചൈനീസ് ആർമിയും ലഡാക്ക് അതിർത്തിയിൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിന്റെ വക്കിൽ നേർക്ക്‌ നേർ

Sep 12, 2019, 09:28 am IST

ലഡാക്ക്: ഇന്ത്യൻ സൈന്യവും ചൈനീസ് ആർമിയും പരസ്‌പരം ഏറ്റുമുട്ടുന്ന നിലയിലേക്ക് എത്തിയതായി റിപ്പോർട്ട്. ഇന്ത്യൻ സൈന്യത്തെ ഉദ്ധരിച്ച് വാർത്താ ഏജൻസിയായ എഎൻഐയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. ഇന്നലെയാണ് സംഭവം.

പാൻഗോംഗ് തടാകത്തിന്റെ വടക്കൻ തീരത്തായിരുന്നു ഇത്. എന്നാൽ ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിന് മുൻപ് തന്നെ ഇരു സേനാവിഭാഗങ്ങളിലെയും ഉന്നതർ തമ്മിൽ നടന്ന പ്രതിനിധി ചർച്ച ഫലം കണ്ടു. ഇതോടെ ഇരുവിഭാഗവും ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലിൽ നിന്നും പൂർണ്ണമായും പിന്മാറി.

