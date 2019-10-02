Latest NewsIndiaNews

ട്രെയിനില്‍ യാത്ര ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്ന അമ്മയെക്കുറിച്ച് വിവരമില്ല; മകന്റെ ട്വീറ്റിന് പിന്നാലെ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ റെയില്‍വേ ചെയ്തത്

Oct 2, 2019, 10:21 am IST
train
പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

ട്രെയിനില്‍ തനിച്ച് യാത്ര ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്ന അമ്മയുമായുള്ള ബന്ധം നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടെന്നും വിവരങ്ങളൊന്നും തന്നെ ലഭിക്കുന്നില്ലെന്നും ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്ത യുവാവിന് അമ്മയെ കണ്ടെത്തി നല്‍കി ഇന്ത്യന്‍ റെയില്‍വേ. യുവാവിന്റെ ട്വീറ്റ് വന്നതിന് പിന്നാലെ കോച്ച് നമ്പറും മറ്റ് വിവരങ്ങളും ചോദിച്ചറിഞ്ഞ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ യുവാവിന് അമ്മയുമായി സംസാരിക്കാന്‍ അവസരം ഒരുക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ റെയില്‍വേ തന്നെയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം ട്വീറ്റിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചത്.

ശാശ്വത് എന്ന വ്യക്തിയാണ് ട്രെയിനില്‍ യാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്ന അമ്മയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടാന്‍ കഴിയുന്നില്ലെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. ട്രെയിന്‍ 12 മണിക്കൂര്‍ വൈകിയാണ് ഓടുന്നതെന്നും ട്വീറ്റില്‍ പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നു. തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ റെയില്‍വേ പിഎന്‍ ആര്‍ നമ്പറും കോണ്‍ടാക്ട് നമ്പറും ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് റീട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു. എന്നാല്‍ തനിക്ക് പിഎന്‍ ആര്‍ നമ്പര്‍ അറിയില്ലെന്ന് ശാശ്വത് മറുപടി നല്‍കി. തുടര്‍ന്ന് ബോര്‍ഡിംഗ് തിയ്യതിയും ബോര്‍ഡിംഗ് സ്റ്റേഷന്റെ പേരും ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട റെയില്‍വേ ഉത്തരവാദിത്വത്തോടെ ശശ്വതിന്റെ അമ്മയെ കണ്ടെത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. തുടര്‍ന്ന് ശാശ്വതുമായി സംസാരിക്കാനുള്ള അവസരവും ഒരുക്കി.

റെയില്‍വേ മന്ത്രാലയമാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയത്. നിരവധിപ്പേരാണ് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ റെയില്‍വേയുടെ ഈ പ്രവര്‍ത്തിയെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ച് സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയിലൂടെ രംഗത്തെത്തിയത്.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close