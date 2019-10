One of the best parts of the Conference. Anjali, who dreamt of becoming a great dancer lost her left leg at tender age of 11 to cancer. Our treating doctors and nurses Inspired her with the story of Sudhachandran. She fought back to become an outstanding dancer within couple of years, winning several accolades and hearts. She fulfilled my wishes by performing in the Surgical Oncology Conference Inauguration to this particular Shreya Ghoshal number, sending a strong message to all about how to face Cancer with a grit even at her age. She will remain my inspiration. God bless her…

Arnab Gupta यांनी वर पोस्ट केले सोमवार, २३ सप्टेंबर, २०१९