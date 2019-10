വസ്ത്രധാരണത്തിന്റെ പേരിൽ യുവതിയെ പരസ്യമായി അധിക്ഷേപിച്ചു; സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ യുവാവിന് പൊങ്കാല

The following incident happened 9PM 3 rd October , HSR Layout Bangalore . Me and a female friend were travelling and a fellow “Indian” stopped our bike and commanded my lady friend to be an “Indian” and not to wear the type of clothes she was wearing and repeatedly kept on asking her the question ” Are you an Indian ? “ This fellow indian is proof of the degrading and dangerous state where our society is heading . HE WAS NOT DRUNK . He was a sober educated indian common man who is now keeping a watch of the sanctity of his own “INDIAN CULTURE “ that he thinks is wronged by dress code of my lady friend . His nonchalant behaviour was so scary as he kept on asking people nearby pointing at my lady friend in support to give a judgement weather he was right or wrong as you see in the video . THIS MAN WAS NOT AT ALL CONFUSED . CONVINCED !

Simran Kapoor यांनी वर पोस्ट केले शुक्रवार, ४ ऑक्टोबर, २०१९