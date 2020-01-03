‘ഇന്ദ്രനീല യവനിക ഞൊറിഞ്ഞു…’ അച്ഛന്‍ പാടുന്നതിന്റെ വിഡിയോ പങ്കുവച്ച് സിതാര: പോസ്റ്റ് വൈറല്‍

അച്ഛന്റെ പാട്ട് ആസ്വാദകര്ക്കായി പങ്കുവച്ച് ഗായിക സിതാര കൃഷ്ണകുമാര്. അച്ഛന് കൃഷ്ണ കുമാര് പാടുന്നതിന്റെ വീഡിയോയ്ക്കൊപ്പം മനോഹരമായ ഒരു കുറിപ്പും സിതാര ഫെയ്സ്ബുക്കില് പങ്കുവച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ‘കൂട്ടുകുടുംബം’ എന്ന സിനിമയില് വയലാര് എഴുതി ജി.ദേവരാജന് ഈണം പകര്ന്നു യേശുദാസ് ആലപിച്ച ‘ഇന്ദ്രനീല യവനിക ഞൊറിഞ്ഞു…’ എന്ന ഗാനമാണ് സിത്താരയുടെ അച്ഛന് പാടിയത്. സംഗീതപരിപാടിക്കു ശേഷം രാത്രി വൈകി വീട്ടിലെത്തുമ്പോള് അച്ഛനും അമ്മയുമായി അല്പനേരം വര്ത്തമാനങ്ങളുമായി ചെലവഴിക്കാറുണ്ട്. പുതുവര്ഷ രാത്രിയിലും പതിവു തെറ്റിയില്ലെന്ന് സിതാര കുറിച്ചു. വീഡിയോ വൈറലായി.
Time is 1.30am….I just reached home after a concert!! Since from my childhood,these hours have been our most favourite family times!! After all those hectic late night dance classes,music classes, youth festivals ,three of us -achakutta,ammakutty and kunjava come back home tired and exhausted …but then we sit and talk and sing and eat and talk and talk!! Here is the reason why I try to sing!!!Listen to my acha singing…..accompanied by ammas perfect coffee!!!#family #life #daughter #bloodandbreath❤️
