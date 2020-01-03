‘ഇന്ദ്രനീല യവനിക ഞൊറിഞ്ഞു…’ അച്ഛന്‍ പാടുന്നതിന്റെ വിഡിയോ പങ്കുവച്ച് സിതാര: പോസ്റ്റ് വൈറല്‍

Time is 1.30am….I just reached home after a concert!! Since from my childhood,these hours have been our most favourite family times!! After all those hectic late night dance classes,music classes, youth festivals ,three of us -achakutta,ammakutty and kunjava come back home tired and exhausted …but then we sit and talk and sing and eat and talk and talk!! Here is the reason why I try to sing!!!Listen to my acha singing…..accompanied by ammas perfect coffee!!!#family #life #daughter #bloodandbreath❤️

Sithara Krishnakumar यांनी वर पोस्ट केले बुधवार, १ जानेवारी, २०२०