മലേഷ്യ മാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് ബാ‍ഡ്മിന്റൺ : രണ്ടാം റൗണ്ടിലേക്ക് മുന്നേറി പി വി സിന്ധുവും സൈന നെഹ്‍വാളും എച്ച് എസ് പ്രണോയിയും

Jan 8, 2020, 09:21 pm IST
ക്വാലാലംപൂര്‍: മലേഷ്യ മാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് ബാ‍ഡ്മിന്റണിലെ രണ്ടാം റൗണ്ടിലേക്ക് മുന്നേറി പി വി സിന്ധുവും സൈന നെഹ്‍വാളും എച്ച് എസ് പ്രണോയിയും. ലോകചാമ്പ്യനായ സിന്ധു ആദ്യറൗണ്ടിൽ റഷ്യൻ താരം എവ്‍ജിനിയ കോസെറ്റ്സകയെ നേരിട്ടുള്ള ഗെയിമുകൾക്കാണ് തോൽപ്പിച്ചത്. സ്കോർ 21-15 21-13. സൈന ബൽജിയം താരം ലിയാനെ ടാനെയെ ആണ് തോൽപിച്ചത്. മുപ്പത്തിയാറ് മിനിറ്റ് നീണ്ട മത്സരത്തിനൊടുവിലാണ് വിജയം. സ്കോർ 21-15 21-17.

പുരുഷ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ മലയാളി താരം എച്ച് എസ് പ്രണോയ് ലോക പത്താം നമ്പര്‍ താരം കാന്റാ സുനെയ്മയെ നേരിട്ടുള്ള ഗെയിമുകള്‍ക്ക് തോൽപ്പിച്ചാണ് രണ്ടാം റൗണ്ടിലെത്തിയത്. സ്കോർ 21-9, 21-17. രണ്ടാം റൗണ്ടിൽ ലോക ഒന്നാം നമ്പര്‍ താരം കെന്റോ മൊമോട്ടയാകും പ്രണോയിയുടെ എതിരാളി.മറ്റൊരു മത്സരത്തില്‍ സമീര്‍ വര്‍മ തായ്‌ലന്‍ഡിന്റെ കാന്റഫോന്‍ വാംഗ്ചറോയനെ കീഴടക്കി രണ്ടാം റൗണ്ടിലെത്തി സ്കോര്‍ 21-16, 21-15.

സായ്പ്രണീതും കെ ശ്രീകാന്തും ആദ്യറൗണ്ടിൽ പുറത്തായി.സായ്പ്രണീത് ഡെൻമാർക്ക് താരം റാസ്മസ് ജെംകേയോടും ശ്രീകാന്ത് ചൈനീസ് തായ്പേയിയുടെ ചൗ ടിയെൻ ചെന്നിനോടുമാണ് പരാജയപ്പെട്ടത്.

