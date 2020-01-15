KeralaLatest NewsNews

സാബു ആര്‍മി ബിഗ് ബോസ് മത്സരാര്‍ത്ഥിയെ പിന്തുണച്ച് പണമുണ്ടാക്കി; പോസ്റ്റുകള്‍ക്ക് താന്‍ ഉത്തരവാദിയല്ലെന്ന് സാബുമോന്‍

Jan 15, 2020, 11:35 am IST

തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ബിഗ് ബോസ് രണ്ടാം സീസണിലെ മത്സരാര്‍ത്ഥികളെ പിന്തുണയ്ക്കുന്നതരത്തിലുളള സാബു ആര്‍മി പോസ്റ്റുകള്‍ക്കൊന്നും താന്‍ ഉത്തരവാദിയല്ലെന്ന് സാബുമോന്‍. സാബു ആര്‍മി ഗ്രൂപ്പുകളിലൂടെ ബിഗ് ബോസ്‌ഷോയിലെ മത്സരാര്‍ത്ഥിയായ രജിത് കുമാറിനെ പിന്തുണച്ച് കൊണ്ടു ചിലര്‍ പണമുണ്ടാക്കി. ഇത് ശ്രദ്ധയില്‍പ്പെടട്ടതിനെത്തുര്‍ന്നാണ് പ്രതികരണവുമായി സാബുമോന്‍ എത്തിയത്.

സാബു ആര്‍മി ഗ്രൂപ്പുകള്‍ തുടങ്ങിയത് താനല്ല , അതിനാല്‍ ഈ ഗ്രൂപ്പുകളിലൂടെയുള്ള പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഒന്നും താന്‍ ഉത്തരവാദിയല്ല എന്നും സാബുമോന്‍ പോസ്റ്റില്‍ പറയിന്നു.

 

പോസ്റ്റിന്റെ പൂര്‍ണരൂപം

I am not responsible for any #Sabuarmy posts supporting any contestants in bigboss season2. I came to know that some people are trying to make money through Sabu army groups by supporting a contestant named Rejith. FYI I didn’t start these Sabu army, so I am not responsible for any acts by Sabu army groups.

Sabumon Abdusamad यांनी वर पोस्ट केले मंगळवार, १४ जानेवारी, २०२०

