അബുദാബി: അല്‍ ദാഫ്ര മേഖലയിലെ ബരാകാ ന്യൂക്ലിയര്‍ എനര്‍ജി പ്ലാന്റിന് ചുറ്റും സൈറണ്‍ പരിശോധന നടത്തത്തുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ശക്തമായ ശബ്ദ മലിനീകരണം ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി അബുദാബി മീഡിയ ഓഫീസ്. ജനുവരി 29 ന് 11:30 മുതല്‍ 11:40 വരെയാണ് സൈറണ്‍ പരിശേധന നടക്കുന്നത്.

ബരാക പ്ലാന്റിലെ ആദ്യ യൂണിറ്റിന്റെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനം ആരംഭിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള തയ്യാറെടുപ്പിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണ് 13 സൈറണുകളുടെ ശേഷി പരിശോധിക്കാന്‍ സൈറണ്‍ പരിശേധന നടത്തുന്നത്. പദ്ധതി നടപ്പാക്കുന്നതോടെ സമാധാനപരമായി ആണവോര്‍ജ്ജ പദ്ധതി നടപ്പാക്കുന്ന അറബ് മേഖലയിലെ ആദ്യത്തെ രാജ്യമായി യുഎഇ മാറും.

Tomorrow morning, 29th January 2020, a siren test will be conducted around the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Al Dhafra region. This may lead to some relatively strong noise, which may be heard by those in the vicinity between 11:30 – 11:40 AM. pic.twitter.com/bf9r3kdJHn

