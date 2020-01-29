Latest NewsNewsInternational

ന്യൂക്ലിയര്‍ പ്ലാന്റിന് ചുറ്റും സൈറണ്‍ പരിശോധന; അബുദാബി നിവാസികള്‍ക്ക് മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്

Jan 29, 2020, 02:31 pm IST

അബുദാബി: അല്‍ ദാഫ്ര മേഖലയിലെ ബരാകാ ന്യൂക്ലിയര്‍ എനര്‍ജി പ്ലാന്റിന് ചുറ്റും സൈറണ്‍ പരിശോധന നടത്തത്തുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ശക്തമായ ശബ്ദ മലിനീകരണം ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി അബുദാബി മീഡിയ ഓഫീസ്. ജനുവരി 29 ന് 11:30 മുതല്‍ 11:40 വരെയാണ് സൈറണ്‍ പരിശേധന നടക്കുന്നത്.

ബരാക പ്ലാന്റിലെ ആദ്യ യൂണിറ്റിന്റെ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനം ആരംഭിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള തയ്യാറെടുപ്പിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണ് 13 സൈറണുകളുടെ ശേഷി പരിശോധിക്കാന്‍ സൈറണ്‍ പരിശേധന നടത്തുന്നത്. പദ്ധതി നടപ്പാക്കുന്നതോടെ സമാധാനപരമായി ആണവോര്‍ജ്ജ പദ്ധതി നടപ്പാക്കുന്ന അറബ് മേഖലയിലെ ആദ്യത്തെ രാജ്യമായി യുഎഇ മാറും.

Tags

Related Articles

Accident

യുഎഇയിൽ ഏഴു കാറുകൾ കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ചുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ 4പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം : 9 പേർക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു

Jan 28, 2020, 03:46 pm IST
BULL REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

യുഎഇയില്‍ കാള വിരണ്ടോടി, ആക്രമണത്തിൽ മൂന്ന് തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു

Jan 24, 2020, 06:39 pm IST
FIRE WOOD ABU DHABI POLICE

യുഎഇയിൽ തണുപ്പിൽ നിന്നും രക്ഷനേടാൻ വീടിനുളിൽ വിറക് കത്തിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി പോലീസ്

Jan 16, 2020, 08:36 pm IST
UAE ACCIDENT

യുഎഇയിൽ ബസും ട്രക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് ആറ് പേർക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം

Jan 16, 2020, 07:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close
Close