കെട്ടിടം തകര്‍ന്ന് നിരവധി പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്ക് : രണ്ട് പേരെ രക്ഷിച്ചു,ഏഴോളം പേര്‍ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾക്കിടയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി കിടക്കുന്നതായി സംശയം

Feb 8, 2020, 05:09 pm IST
BUILDING COLLAPSED
ചിത്രം കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ/ANI

മൊഹാലി : കെട്ടിടം തകര്‍ന്ന് നിരവധി പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. പഞ്ചാബിലെ മൊഹാലിയിലാണ് മൂന്ന് നില കെട്ടിടം തകർന്നു വീണത്. കെട്ടിടത്തിന് സമപീത്തായി ജെസിബി പ്രവര്‍ത്തിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് ഇരിക്കവേയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്.

രണ്ടു പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ,ഏഴോളം പേര്‍ അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾക്കിടയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി കിടക്കുന്നതായി സംശയിക്കുന്നു. കുടങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നവരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്താനായുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങള്‍ തുടരുകയാണെന്നും രക്ഷാപ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തിനായി എന്‍ഡിആര്‍എഫ് ടീം ഉടന്‍ എത്തുമെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.

