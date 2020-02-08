മൊഹാലി : കെട്ടിടം തകര്‍ന്ന് നിരവധി പേര്‍ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. പഞ്ചാബിലെ മൊഹാലിയിലാണ് മൂന്ന് നില കെട്ടിടം തകർന്നു വീണത്. കെട്ടിടത്തിന് സമപീത്തായി ജെസിബി പ്രവര്‍ത്തിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് ഇരിക്കവേയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്.

Punjab: A three-storey building collapses in Mohali, several feared trapped under debris. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/MFB8wQLOtM

#UPDATE Himanshu Jain, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Mohali: Two persons have been rescued. 6-7 persons still feared trapped under the debris. NDRF team & other support staff carrying out search and rescue operation. #Punjab https://t.co/jHxp7kUSfg pic.twitter.com/eUGYbuCsbU

