മൊഹാലി : കെട്ടിടം തകര്ന്ന് നിരവധി പേര്ക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. പഞ്ചാബിലെ മൊഹാലിയിലാണ് മൂന്ന് നില കെട്ടിടം തകർന്നു വീണത്. കെട്ടിടത്തിന് സമപീത്തായി ജെസിബി പ്രവര്ത്തിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് ഇരിക്കവേയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്.
Punjab: A three-storey building collapses in Mohali, several feared trapped under debris. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/MFB8wQLOtM
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020
#UPDATE Himanshu Jain, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Mohali: Two persons have been rescued. 6-7 persons still feared trapped under the debris. NDRF team & other support staff carrying out search and rescue operation. #Punjab https://t.co/jHxp7kUSfg pic.twitter.com/eUGYbuCsbU
— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020
രണ്ടു പേരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. ,ഏഴോളം പേര് അവശിഷ്ടങ്ങൾക്കിടയിൽ കുടുങ്ങി കിടക്കുന്നതായി സംശയിക്കുന്നു. കുടങ്ങിക്കിടക്കുന്നവരെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്താനായുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങള് തുടരുകയാണെന്നും രക്ഷാപ്രവര്ത്തനത്തിനായി എന്ഡിആര്എഫ് ടീം ഉടന് എത്തുമെന്ന് പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
Post Your Comments