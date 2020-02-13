Latest NewsIndiaNews

ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ പ്രവാസി ഭാരതീയ കേന്ദ്രയ്ക്ക് സുഷമ സ്വരാജിന്റെ പേര് നൽകാൻ തീരുമാനം

Feb 13, 2020, 08:04 pm IST
sushama swaraj
sushama swaraj

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: ഡല്‍ഹിയിലെ പ്രവാസി ഭാരതീയ കേന്ദ്രയ്ക്ക് അന്തരിച്ച മുന്‍ കേന്ദ്രമന്ത്രി സുഷമ സ്വരാജിന്റെ പേര് നല്‍കും.വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി എസ് ജയശങ്കര്‍, മന്ത്രാലയ വക്താവ് രവീഷ് കുമാര്‍ എന്നിവരാണ് ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്. ഇതിനു പുറമെ ഫോറിന്‍ സര്‍വീസ് ഇന്‍സ്റ്റിറ്റിയൂട്ടിനും സുഷമ സ്വAAരാജിന്റെ പേര് നല്‍കാന്‍ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം തീരുമാനിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

