‘ഇന്ത്യൻ 2’ ഷൂട്ടിങ്ങിനിടെ അപകടം; 3 മരണം, വിഡിയോ

ചെന്നൈ: ഷങ്കർ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്ന ഇന്ത്യൻ 2 സിനിമാ ഷൂട്ടിങ്ങിനിടെ ക്രെയിൻ മറിഞ്ഞ് മൂന്നു മരണം. സഹസംവിധായകൻ കൃഷ്ണ (34), സെറ്റിൽ ഭക്ഷണം വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്ന സംഘത്തിലെ മധു (29) ചന്ദ്രൻ (60) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്. കമൽഹാസനാണ് ചിത്രത്തിലെ നായകൻ.

ഒൻപതു പേർക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റു. മൻചാങ്(37), വാസു(35), റംസാൻ(43), അരുൺ പ്രശാന്ത്(24), കുമാർ(52), കലൈചിത്ര, ഗുണബാലൻ, തിരുനാവക്കരശു(45), മുരുഗദോസ്(40) എന്നിവർക്കാണ് പരുക്കേറ്റത്. സംവിധായകൻ ഷങ്കറിന് പരുക്കില്ലെന്ന് സിനിമാ വൃത്തങ്ങൾ അറിയിച്ചു. പരുക്കേറ്റവരെ സവിത ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു. പൂനമല്ലിയിലുള്ള ഇവിപി ഫിലിം സിറ്റിയിലെ ഷൂട്ടിങ് ലൊക്കേഷനിൽ ബുധനാഴ്ച രാത്രി 9.30 ഓടെയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്.

ചിത്രീകരണത്തിനായുള്ള തയാറെടുപ്പിനിടെ 150 അടിയിലേറെ ഉയരമുള്ള ക്രെയിൻ സംവിധായകൻ ഉൾപ്പെടെ ഉള്ളവർ ഇരുന്ന ടെന്റിനു മുകളിലേക്കു മറിയുകയായിരുന്നു. ലൈറ്റുകൾ ഘടിപ്പിച്ച ക്രെയിനാണ് മറിഞ്ഞത്.

#Indian2 mishap: 3 dead & 9 injured in the crane accident. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. Director Shankar is unhurt. pic.twitter.com/62Ux5Bav53

1996 ൽ ഷങ്കർ തന്നെ സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത ‘ഇന്ത്യൻ’ എന്ന ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ തുടർഭാഗമായാണ് ‘ഇന്ത്യൻ 2’ ചിത്രീകരണം തുടങ്ങിയത്.

#Indian2 mishap update : The blue tent is where camera monitor is placed, that is where the director and assistant directors monitor the output .

The crane just fell right on the tent !! The darkest day for kollywood in recent times !!

2 assistants no more say sources 😢. pic.twitter.com/VyyrExV8jI

