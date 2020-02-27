തണുത്തുറഞ്ഞ വെള്ളത്തിനിടയില്‍ ടിക് ടോക്; മരണത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് രക്ഷപെട്ടത് തലനാരിഴയ്ക്ക്

വാഷിങ്ങ്ടണ്: ടിക് ടോക് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെ മഞ്ഞുപാളികള്ക്കിടയില് നിന്ന് കഷ്ടിച്ച് രക്ഷപെട്ട് യുവാവ്. ടിക് ടോക് താരം ജേസണ് ക്ലാര്ക്കാണ് മരണത്തില് നിന്ന് രക്ഷപെട്ടത്. വീഡിയോ എടുക്കാനായി ജേസണ് മഞ്ഞുപാളികള്ക്കിടയില് ഒരു ചെറിയ ദ്വാരമുണ്ടാക്കി വെള്ളത്തിലേക്ക് ഇറങ്ങി. തുടര്ന്ന് ഒരു നിശ്ചിത സ്ഥലം വരെ നീന്താനാരംഭിച്ചു. എന്നാല് നീന്തുന്നതിനിടെ കണ്ണുകള് മരവിച്ച് തിരിച്ചു കയറാനുള്ള വഴി കാണാതാകുകയായിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് വെള്ളത്തിനടിയില് കുടുങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു. വെള്ളത്തിലിറങ്ങി നിമിഷം തന്നെ കണ്ണുകള് മരവിക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്നില്ല. അതോടെ വെള്ളത്തിനടിയില് നിന്ന് ഉപരിതലം തിരിച്ചറിയാനാകാതെ പെട്ടുപോയി. തുടര്ന്ന് പുറം കൊണ്ട് മഞ്ഞ് ഇടിച്ച് പൊളിക്കാന് ശ്രമിച്ചെങ്കിലും സാധിച്ചില്ല. എങ്ങനെയൊക്കെയോ നീന്തി രക്ഷപ്പെടുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് ജേസൺ പറയുന്നത്.
I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn’t that’s when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up. The dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away. I then tried to break the ice with my back, you can see in the video. I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing. Aftermath is in the other video. 📷: @abbytodolist was filming. When there are scary moments I joke a lot. She genuinely thought it was another one of my jokes and didn’t recognize the severity of the situation.
