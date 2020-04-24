CricketLatest NewsNewsSports

ദൈവത്തിന് പിറന്നാള്‍ ആശംസകളുമായി കായികലോകം

Apr 24, 2020, 03:20 pm IST

മുംബൈ: ജാതിമത ഭേദമന്യേ ഏതൊരാളും ആരാധിക്കുന്ന ഒരു ദൈവം, അതാണ് കായികലോകത്തിന് സച്ചിന്‍ എന്ന സച്ചിന്‍ രമേഷ് ടെന്‍ഡുല്‍ക്കര്‍. ക്രിക്കറ്റ് അടക്കി വാണിരുന്ന ബൗളര്‍മാരെ കാഴ്ചക്കാരാക്കി കൊണ്ടായിരുന്നു സച്ചിന്‍ എന്ന 16 കാരന്‍ ആരാധകരുടെയും ക്രിക്കറ്റ് പ്രേമികളുടെയും ഉള്ളില്‍ ചേക്കേറിയത്. പിന്നീട് ക്രിക്കറ്റിലെ ദൈവം എന്ന അപരനാമവും കായികലോകം ചാര്‍ത്തി നല്‍കി. ഇന്ന് ആ ദൈവത്തിന് 40 വയസ് തികയുന്നു.

കോവിഡ് മഹാമാരിയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ഇത്തവണ പിറന്നാളാഘോഷം ഒഴിവാക്കിയെങ്കിലും പിറന്നാള്‍ ദിനത്തില്‍ സച്ചിന്‍ ടെന്‍ഡുല്‍ക്കര്‍ക്ക് ആശംസകളറിയിച്ച് കായികലോകം രംഗത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ബിസിസിഐയും ഐസിസിയും ഇന്ത്യന്‍ നായകന്‍ വിരാട് കോലി, പരിശീലകന്‍ രവി ശാസ്ത്രി, മുന്‍ താരങ്ങളായ വീരേന്ദര്‍ സെവാഗ്, യുവരാജ് സിംഗ്, മുഹമ്മദ് കൈഫ്, അത്ലറ്റ് ഹിമ ദാസ് തുടങ്ങി നിരവധി പ്രമുഖരാണ് സച്ചിന് ആശംസകളറിയിച്ച് എത്തിയത്.

2008ലെ മുംബൈ ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തില്‍ മരിച്ചവര്‍ക്കായി സമര്‍പ്പിച്ച അതേവര്‍ഷം ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെതിരെ നേടിയ 41-ാം ടെസ്റ്റ് സെഞ്ച്വറിയുടെ വീഡിയോ പങ്കുവെച്ചാണ് ബിസിസിഐ സച്ചിന് ആശംസ അറിയിച്ചത്. താരത്തിന് കായികലോകം സമര്‍പ്പിച്ച ചില ട്വീറ്റുകള്‍ കാണാം.

 

 

 

 

 

 

