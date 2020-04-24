ദൈവത്തിന് പിറന്നാള്‍ ആശംസകളുമായി കായികലോകം

മുംബൈ: ജാതിമത ഭേദമന്യേ ഏതൊരാളും ആരാധിക്കുന്ന ഒരു ദൈവം, അതാണ് കായികലോകത്തിന് സച്ചിന്‍ എന്ന സച്ചിന്‍ രമേഷ് ടെന്‍ഡുല്‍ക്കര്‍. ക്രിക്കറ്റ് അടക്കി വാണിരുന്ന ബൗളര്‍മാരെ കാഴ്ചക്കാരാക്കി കൊണ്ടായിരുന്നു സച്ചിന്‍ എന്ന 16 കാരന്‍ ആരാധകരുടെയും ക്രിക്കറ്റ് പ്രേമികളുടെയും ഉള്ളില്‍ ചേക്കേറിയത്. പിന്നീട് ക്രിക്കറ്റിലെ ദൈവം എന്ന അപരനാമവും കായികലോകം ചാര്‍ത്തി നല്‍കി. ഇന്ന് ആ ദൈവത്തിന് 40 വയസ് തികയുന്നു.

കോവിഡ് മഹാമാരിയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്‍ ഇത്തവണ പിറന്നാളാഘോഷം ഒഴിവാക്കിയെങ്കിലും പിറന്നാള്‍ ദിനത്തില്‍ സച്ചിന്‍ ടെന്‍ഡുല്‍ക്കര്‍ക്ക് ആശംസകളറിയിച്ച് കായികലോകം രംഗത്തെത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ബിസിസിഐയും ഐസിസിയും ഇന്ത്യന്‍ നായകന്‍ വിരാട് കോലി, പരിശീലകന്‍ രവി ശാസ്ത്രി, മുന്‍ താരങ്ങളായ വീരേന്ദര്‍ സെവാഗ്, യുവരാജ് സിംഗ്, മുഹമ്മദ് കൈഫ്, അത്ലറ്റ് ഹിമ ദാസ് തുടങ്ങി നിരവധി പ്രമുഖരാണ് സച്ചിന് ആശംസകളറിയിച്ച് എത്തിയത്.

2008ലെ മുംബൈ ഭീകരാക്രമണത്തില്‍ മരിച്ചവര്‍ക്കായി സമര്‍പ്പിച്ച അതേവര്‍ഷം ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെതിരെ നേടിയ 41-ാം ടെസ്റ്റ് സെഞ്ച്വറിയുടെ വീഡിയോ പങ്കുവെച്ചാണ് ബിസിസിഐ സച്ചിന് ആശംസ അറിയിച്ചത്. താരത്തിന് കായികലോകം സമര്‍പ്പിച്ച ചില ട്വീറ്റുകള്‍ കാണാം.

Happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar, the most prolific batsman of all time! To celebrate, we will give you the opportunity to vote for his top ODI innings in a bracket challenge! Stay tuned to join the celebrations 🎂 pic.twitter.com/3orof9LAvs — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2020

As the Master Blaster @sachin_rt turns 47, we relive one of his glorious knocks against England in 2008. He dedicated this ton – 41st in Test cricket, to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Here's wishing the legend a very happy birthday 🍰 🎁 🎂 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/dgBdlbCtU7 — BCCI (@BCCI) April 23, 2020

Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji. 😊🎂 @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/Mj7tE9evHg — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2020

Wishing you a very happy birthday ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ sir. Being a great cricketer, you are also an inspiration for all of us. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/eWA0viNRtQ — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) April 24, 2020

True that the great man could stop time in India when batting. But the biggest inspiration @sachin_rt Paaji’s career is summed up is in these two pictures. Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory #HappyBirthdaySachin 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/UODlDjbCEL — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 24, 2020