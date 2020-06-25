2020 വര്ഷം ഒന്നിനുപുറകെ ഒന്നായി ഞെട്ടല് നല്കുന്ന ഒരു വര്ഷമായി മാറുകയാണ്. ഇര്ഫാന് ഖാന്, ഋഷി കപൂര്, തുടങ്ങിയ എക്കാലത്തെയും മികച്ച താരങ്ങളുടെ വിയോഗത്തില് നിന്നും ആരാധകര് മുക്തരാകുന്നതിനിടയിലായിരുന്നു യുവതാരം സുശാന്ത് സിംഗ് രജ്പുത്തിന്റെ ആത്മഹത്യ. ആര്ക്കും തന്നെ ഉള്ക്കൊള്ളാന് സാധിക്കാത്ത ഒരു വിയോഗമായിരുന്നു അത്. അതിനു പിന്നാലെ ഇതാ വീണ്ടും മറ്റൊരു ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്ന വാര്ത്തയാണ് പുറത്തുവരുന്നത്.
ഡാന്സ് വീഡിയോകള് കൊണ്ട് ടിക്ക്ടോക്കില് പ്രശസ്തി നേടിയ 16 കാരിയായ താരം ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്തു. സിയ കക്കര് (16) ആണ് ജീവനൊടുക്കിയത്. ഈ വാര്ത്ത സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയ ഉപഭോക്താക്കളെയും ആരാധകരെയും ഒന്നടങ്കം ഞെട്ടിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. എന്നാല് മരണകാരണം അറിവായിട്ടില്ല. മരണവാര്ത്ത പങ്കിട്ട സെലിബ്രിറ്റി ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫര് വൈറല് ഭയാനിയുടെ പോസ്റ്റില് നിരവധി പേരാണു സിയയെ അനുസ്മരിച്ചത്.
Sad news 16 year old sweet tik-toker @siya_kakkar died by suicide . Before publishing this I spoke to her Talent management agency head Arjun Sarin who just spoke to her last night for a song collaboration and he says she was in a good mood and perfectly alright. Even he has no clue what went wrong that she had to go this way. You go through her videos and you can she was so good in her content, it's really sad that she chose this path. If you are feeling depressed please dont do this 🙏
‘ഞാന് അവളുടെ ടാലന്റ് മാനേജ്മെന്റ് ഏജന്സി മേധാവി അര്ജുന് സരിനുമായി സംസാരിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞ രാത്രി ഒരു പാട്ടുണ്ടാക്കാനായി സിയയോട് അദ്ദേഹം സംസാരിച്ചിരുന്നു. അവള് നല്ല മാനസികാവസ്ഥയിലാണെന്നും കുഴപ്പമൊന്നും ഇല്ലായിരുന്നെന്നുമാണു അര്ജുന് പറഞ്ഞത്. ആത്മഹത്യയുടെ വഴി തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കേണ്ടി വന്നതിന്റെ കാരണമെന്താണെന്ന് സൂചനയില്ലെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.’- സിയയുടെ മരണത്തെക്കുറിച്ചു വൈറല് ഭയാനി ഇന്സ്റ്റഗ്രാമില് കുറിച്ചു.
Tik tok Star Siya Kakkar commits suicide. 16 year old TikTok star, who gained popularity on the platform because of her dance videos, died by suicide today, June 25. The news shocked netizens and her fans are traumatised. Her manager shared that he spoke to her a night before and the Delhi-resident social media star was about to be roped in for a song collaboration. She sounds excited and jovial at that moment and today’s news has left him in a complete shock. The investigation about the incident has begun and the fans are waiting for the truth to be out. With celebrities giving up their lives under depression says a lot about the kind of mental pressure we all deal with while making an impact on our social media accounts. So to all my followers if you are going through something, please talk to your friends and near ones. Suicide is Not the Answer. Stay Safe. . . . . #siyakakkar #siyakakkarsuicide #16yearold #tiktokstar #suicideisnottheanswer #suicidecase #suicideprevention #suicideawarness #saynotosuicide #suicideisnottheoption #2020💔 #heartbreaking💔 #siyakakkardeath #siyakakkarfans #siyakakkartiktokstar #siyakakkarrip😭💔
ഒരു രാത്രി മുമ്പ് താന് അവളോട് സംസാരിച്ചുവെന്നും താരം ഒരു പാട്ട് സഹകരണത്തിനായി ഒരുങ്ങുകയാണെന്നും അവളുടെ മാനേജര് അര്ജുന് സരിന് പങ്കുവെച്ചു. ആ നിമിഷം അവള് ആവേശഭരിതയും തമാശകളുമായി വളരെ രസകരമായി തോന്നിയെന്നും എന്നാല് ഇന്നത്തെ വാര്ത്തകള് ആകെ ഞെട്ടിച്ചുവെന്നും അര്ജുന് സരിന് പറഞ്ഞു.
സംഭവത്തെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു, സത്യം പുറത്തുവരാന് ആരാധകര് കാത്തിരിക്കുകയാണ്. സെലിബ്രിറ്റികള് വിഷാദരോഗത്തിന് അടിമപ്പെട്ട് ജീവിതം ഉപേക്ഷിക്കുമ്പോള്, സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയ അക്കൗണ്ടുകളില് അത് വലിയ സ്വാധീനം ചെലുത്തുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും പലരും ഇത്തരത്തിലുള്ള മാനസിക സമ്മര്ദ്ദം നേരിടുന്നുണ്ടെന്നാണ് ധാരാളം പേര് പറയുന്നത്.
