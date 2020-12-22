Latest NewsNewsIndia

അസമില്‍ വിവിധ ഭീകരസംഘടനകളിൽപ്പെട്ടവർ കൂട്ടത്തോടെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്ക് മുന്നിൽ കീഴടങ്ങി

Dec 22, 2020, 11:37 am IST

ഗുവാഹത്തി : അസമിൽ ഭീകരർ കൂട്ടത്തോടെ കീഴടങ്ങി. എട്ട് വിവിധ ഭീകരസംഘടനകളിൽപ്പെട്ട 63 പേരാണ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സർബാനന്ദ് സോനോവാളിന് മുന്നിൽ പ്രത്യേക ചടങ്ങിൽ വെച്ച് കീഴടങ്ങിയത്. പോലീസ് മേധാവി ഭാസ്‌ക്കർ ജ്യോതി മഹന്തയും ചങ്ങിൽ സന്നിഹിതനായിരുന്നു.

 

കഴിഞ്ഞ ഒരു ദശകമായി അസമിൽ ഭീകരത അവസാനിക്കുകയാണ്. ഇപ്പോഴത്തെ ഭരണകൂടം അസമിനെ ഭീകരവിരുദ്ധ സംസ്ഥാനമാക്കി മാറ്റും സോനോവാൾ ചടങ്ങിൽ പറഞ്ഞു. അതേസമയം അസമിൽ ഒരു പുതിയയുഗം പിറന്നിരിക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് പോലീസ് മേധാവി ഭീകരരുടെ കീഴടങ്ങലിനെ വിശേഷിപ്പിച്ചത്.

ഈസ്റ്റ് കോസ്റ്റ് ഡെയ്‌ലി വാർത്തകൾ ടെലഗ്രാമിൽ ലഭിക്കാൻ ഇവിടെ ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക

Tags
Dec 22, 2020, 11:37 am IST

Related Articles

ബോഡോലാന്റ് ടെറിട്ടോറിയല്‍ കൗണ്‍സില്‍ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ്, ഭരണം പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത് ബിജെപി സഖ്യം

Dec 14, 2020, 07:31 am IST

സ്പൈസ് ജെറ്റ് വിമാനം അപകടകരമായി ലാന്‍ഡ് ചെയ്തു ; ഡിജിസിഎ അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു

Dec 5, 2020, 10:53 pm IST

വിവാഹത്തിന് മുമ്പ് മതവും വരുമാനവും വ്യക്തമാക്കണം; പുതിയ നിയമം നടപ്പാക്കാനൊരുങ്ങുന്നു

Dec 1, 2020, 03:42 pm IST
TARUN GOGOI

തരുൺ ഗോഗോയിയുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില ഗുരുതരം

Nov 22, 2020, 12:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button