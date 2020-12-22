അസമില്‍ വിവിധ ഭീകരസംഘടനകളിൽപ്പെട്ടവർ കൂട്ടത്തോടെ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്ക് മുന്നിൽ കീഴടങ്ങി

ഗുവാഹത്തി : അസമിൽ ഭീകരർ കൂട്ടത്തോടെ കീഴടങ്ങി. എട്ട് വിവിധ ഭീകരസംഘടനകളിൽപ്പെട്ട 63 പേരാണ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സർബാനന്ദ് സോനോവാളിന് മുന്നിൽ പ്രത്യേക ചടങ്ങിൽ വെച്ച് കീഴടങ്ങിയത്. പോലീസ് മേധാവി ഭാസ്‌ക്കർ ജ്യോതി മഹന്തയും ചങ്ങിൽ സന്നിഹിതനായിരുന്നു.

Another significant step towards making a #TerrorismFreeAssam.

I welcome the 63 members of ULFA(I), PDCK, DNLA & UPRF who joined the mainstream by laying down arms today in Guwahati. I appeal to them to start a new beginning and contribute towards the development of the state. pic.twitter.com/40iYiVMnJ6

— Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 21, 2020