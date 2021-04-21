Latest NewsNewsIndia

ശശി തരൂരിന് കോവിഡ് 19 സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു

ശശി തരൂരിന്റെ അമ്മയ്ക്കും സഹോദരിക്കും രോഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

Apr 21, 2021, 08:39 pm IST

ന്യൂഡൽഹി: കോൺഗ്രസ് മുതിർന്ന നേതാവ് ശശി തരൂർ എംപിക്ക് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. നേരിയ രോഗലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നതിനെ തുടർന്ന് പരിശോധന നടത്തിയപ്പോഴാണ് രോ​ഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്.

13കാരിയുടെ 26 ആഴ്ച്ച പിന്നിട്ട ഗര്‍ഭം അലസിപ്പിക്കാന്‍ അനുമതി; പിന്നിൽ 14കാരനായ സഹോദരൻ; വേറിട്ട ഉത്തരവുമായി ഹൈക്കോടതി

നിലവിൽ അദ്ദേഹം ഇപ്പോൾ ഡൽഹിയിലെ വസതിയിൽ ക്വാറന്റീനിലാണ്. ശശി തരൂരിന്റെ അമ്മയ്ക്കും സഹോദരിക്കും രോഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

