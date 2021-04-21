ന്യൂഡൽഹി: കോൺഗ്രസ് മുതിർന്ന നേതാവ് ശശി തരൂർ എംപിക്ക് കോവിഡ് സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. നേരിയ രോഗലക്ഷണങ്ങൾ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നതിനെ തുടർന്ന് പരിശോധന നടത്തിയപ്പോഴാണ് രോ​ഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്.

നിലവിൽ അദ്ദേഹം ഇപ്പോൾ ഡൽഹിയിലെ വസതിയിൽ ക്വാറന്റീനിലാണ്. ശശി തരൂരിന്റെ അമ്മയ്ക്കും സഹോദരിക്കും രോഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 21, 2021