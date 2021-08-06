Latest NewsNewsIndia

ഖേൽരത്ന പുരസ്കാരത്തിന്റെ പേര് മാറ്റി: പരമോന്നത കായിക ബഹുമതിക്ക് പുതിയ പേര്, ഇനി അറിയപ്പെടുക ഇങ്ങനെ

Aug 6, 2021, 12:56 pm IST

ന്യൂഡൽഹി : രാജീവ് ഗാന്ധി ഖേൽ രത്‌ന അവാർഡ് ഇനി മുതൽ മേജർ ധ്യാൻ ചന്ദ് ഖേൽ രത്‌ന അവാർഡ് എന്ന് അറിയപ്പെടുമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി.

‘ഖേൽ രത്‌ന അവാർഡിന് മേജർ ധ്യാൻചന്ദിന്റെ പേര് നൽകണമെന്ന് നിരവധി അഭ്യർത്ഥനകൾ ലഭിച്ചിരുന്നു. അവരുടെ കാഴ്ചപ്പാടുകൾക്ക് ഞാൻ നന്ദി പറയുന്നു. അവരുടെ വികാരത്തെ മാനിച്ച്, ഖേൽ രത്ന അവാർഡ് മേജർ ധ്യാൻ ചന്ദ് ഖേൽ രത്ന അവാർഡ് എന്ന് വിളിക്കപ്പെടും! ജയ് ഹിന്ദ്! ‘,  പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

