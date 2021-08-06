ന്യൂഡൽഹി : രാജീവ് ഗാന്ധി ഖേൽ രത്‌ന അവാർഡ് ഇനി മുതൽ മേജർ ധ്യാൻ ചന്ദ് ഖേൽ രത്‌ന അവാർഡ് എന്ന് അറിയപ്പെടുമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി.

‘ഖേൽ രത്‌ന അവാർഡിന് മേജർ ധ്യാൻചന്ദിന്റെ പേര് നൽകണമെന്ന് നിരവധി അഭ്യർത്ഥനകൾ ലഭിച്ചിരുന്നു. അവരുടെ കാഴ്ചപ്പാടുകൾക്ക് ഞാൻ നന്ദി പറയുന്നു. അവരുടെ വികാരത്തെ മാനിച്ച്, ഖേൽ രത്ന അവാർഡ് മേജർ ധ്യാൻ ചന്ദ് ഖേൽ രത്ന അവാർഡ് എന്ന് വിളിക്കപ്പെടും! ജയ് ഹിന്ദ്! ‘, പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി മോദി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views.

Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!

