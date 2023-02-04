തിരുവനന്തപുരം: ചെറുകിട വൈനറി ലൈസൻസിന് ഇനി അപേക്ഷിക്കാം. ഇതിനായി പ്രത്യേക ചട്ടം സർക്കാർ രൂപീകരിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഇത് പ്രകാരം അമ്പതിനായിരം രൂപയാണ് ലൈസൻസ് ഫീസ്. മൂന്ന് വർഷമാണ് ലൈസൻസ് കാലാവധി. ഈ ലൈസൻസ് ഉള്ളവർക്ക് കേരളത്തിൽ ചെറുകിട വൈൻ നിർമ്മാണ യൂണിറ്റുകൾ തുടങ്ങാൻ സാധിക്കും.

ഏത്തപ്പഴം, ചാമ്പയ്ക്ക, കശുമാങ്ങ, കൈതച്ചക്ക, പാഷൻ ഫ്രൂട്ട്, മാങ്ങ, പപ്പായ, മാതളനാരങ്ങ, പേരയ്ക്ക, ജാതി തുടങ്ങിയ പഴവർഗങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നും മരച്ചീനീ, കരിമ്പ്, ഉരുളക്കിഴങ്ങ്, മത്തങ്ങ, തക്കാളി തുടങ്ങിയ കാർഷികോത്പന്നങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുമാണ് വൈൻ ഉത്പാദനത്തിന് അനുമതി.

അപേക്ഷയോടൊപ്പം നൽകേണ്ട പ്രമാണങ്ങളുടെ വിവരങ്ങൾ താഴെ കൊടുക്കുന്നു:

1. Identity Card

2. Notarized affidavits of all the Partners / Directors / Proprietor (Optional/if required)

3. Partnership Deed/Bye-laws/Memorandum and Articles of Associations (Optional/if required)

4. Abstract of minutes of decision

5. Approved Building Plan from LSG Dept.

6. A project report showing the technical details and process of manufacture

7. Declaration regarding financial status of the applicant, backed by a statement of net worth attested by a notary.

8. Ownership Certificate

9. Rent agreement (If the building is on rent)

10. Description and plan of the building in which the operations are to be carried out , drawn to scale in tracing cloth

11. Experience Certificates

12. Possession Certificate

