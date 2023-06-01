Company: East Coast Audio Entertainments

Position: Digital Content Assistant-Cum-Graphic Designer

Location : Thiruvananthapuram

Are you a dynamic and experienced individual with a passion for music and entertainment? East Coast Audio Entertainments is seeking a talented Graphic-cum-Digital Content Assistant to join our team.

Requirements:

Graduate preferred

Proven work experience in the music, entertainment, or digital media industry

Excellent Photoshop skills required

Thorough knowledge of YouTube work flow

YouTube certification is a plus

Knowledge of Malayalam movies and songs

In-depth understanding of social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube) and their

algorithms and best practices

Strong knowledge of music industry trends, digital marketing, and online music promotion

Passion for music and a good understanding of different genres

Familiarity with music applications (Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk, etc.)

Self-learner with strategic thinking abilities

Excellent MS Excel skills

Proficient in internet searching on any given topic or assignment.

Willingness to take on assigned tasks

Candidates who are selected for this position must pass the YouTube Certification Courses within the time frame prescribed by the management.

Responsibilities:

Take up any other works as assigned by the team lead.

Develop and execute a comprehensive social media strategy to enhance brand awareness, engage followers, and drive traffic to our music and video content.

Create engaging and shareable content, including graphics, videos, and written posts, that aligns with our brand and resonates with our target audience.

Interact and engage with followers, respond to comments and inquiries, and build a strong community around our content.

Prepare and maintain metadata for various digital streaming platforms and music publishing rights societies.

If you have proven work experience in the music, entertainment, or digital media industry, along with excellent Photoshop skills and a thorough understanding of YouTube flow, we want to hear from you!

To apply, please send your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and skills to [email protected] Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further steps in the recruitment process.

Application deadline: 05-JUNE-2023

