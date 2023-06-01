Jobs & Vacancies

Digital Content Assistant-Cum-Graphic Designer

Jun 1, 2023, 02:29 pm IST
Digital-Content-Assistant

Company: East Coast Audio Entertainments

Position: Digital Content Assistant-Cum-Graphic Designer

Location : Thiruvananthapuram

Are you a dynamic and experienced individual with a passion for music and entertainment? East Coast Audio Entertainments is seeking a talented Graphic-cum-Digital Content Assistant to join our team.

Requirements:

  • Graduate preferred
  • Proven work experience in the music, entertainment, or digital media industry
  • Excellent Photoshop skills required
  • Thorough knowledge of YouTube work flow
  • YouTube certification is a plus
  • Knowledge of Malayalam movies and songs
  • In-depth understanding of social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube) and their
  • algorithms and best practices
  • Strong knowledge of music industry trends, digital marketing, and online music promotion
  • Passion for music and a good understanding of different genres
  • Familiarity with music applications (Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk, etc.)
  • Self-learner with strategic thinking abilities
  • Excellent MS Excel skills
  • Proficient in internet searching on any given topic or assignment.
  • Willingness to take on assigned tasks

Candidates who are selected for this position must pass the YouTube Certification Courses within the time frame prescribed by the management.

Responsibilities:

  • Take up any other works as assigned by the team lead.
  • Develop and execute a comprehensive social media strategy to enhance brand awareness, engage followers, and drive traffic to our music and video content.
  • Create engaging and shareable content, including graphics, videos, and written posts, that aligns with our brand and resonates with our target audience.
  • Interact and engage with followers, respond to comments and inquiries, and build a strong community around our content.
  • Prepare and maintain metadata for various digital streaming platforms and music publishing rights societies.
  • If you have proven work experience in the music, entertainment, or digital media industry, along with excellent Photoshop skills and a thorough understanding of YouTube flow, we want to hear from you!

To apply, please send your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and skills to [email protected] Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further steps in the recruitment process.

Application deadline: 05-JUNE-2023

#Jobs #eastcoast

Tags
shortlink
Jun 1, 2023, 02:29 pm IST

Related Articles

അതിവേഗം വളർന്ന് ആർട്ടിഫിഷ്യൽ ഇന്റലിജൻസ്, ഉദ്യോഗാർത്ഥികളെ കാത്തിരിക്കുന്നത് 45,000 തൊഴിലവസരങ്ങൾ

Mar 22, 2023, 05:53 pm IST

കൂടുതൽ മേഖലകൾ സ്വദേശിവത്കരിക്കുന്നു: നടപടികളുമായി കുവൈത്ത്

Apr 12, 2022, 10:48 pm IST

‘100 ദിവസത്തിൽ പതിനായിരം ചെറുപ്പക്കാർക്ക് ജോലി നൽകണം’ : നിയമന ബോർഡുകളോട് യോഗി ആദിത്യനാഥ്

Apr 1, 2022, 11:33 am IST

നിർഭയ സെല്ലിൽ പ്രോഗ്രാം കോ-ഓർഡിനേറ്ററിലേക്ക് ഒഴിവ്: യോഗ്യതകൾ അറിയാം

Mar 29, 2022, 04:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button