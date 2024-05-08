സാം പിത്രോദയുടെ നോട്ടത്തിൽ…. വംശീയ പരാമർശത്തിൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവിന് ട്രോൾ മഴ, ട്വിറ്ററിൽ ട്രെൻഡിങ്

വിവാദ പരാമർശങ്ങൾക്ക് പേരുകേട്ട മുതിർന്ന കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് സാം പിത്രോദ മറ്റൊരു വിവാദത്തിന് തിരികൊളുത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ദി സ്‌റ്റേറ്റ്‌സ്‌മാനുമായുള്ള ഒരു പ്രത്യേക അഭിമുഖത്തിൽ പിട്രോദ ഇന്ത്യയെ വൈവിധ്യമാർന്ന രാഷ്ട്രമാണെന്ന് വിശേഷിപ്പിച്ചത് ഇങ്ങനെ, ‘കിഴക്കൻ ജനത ചൈനക്കാരെപ്പോലെയും പടിഞ്ഞാറൻ ജനത അറബ് വംശജരെപ്പോലെയും വടക്കുഭാഗത്തുള്ളവർ വെള്ളക്കാരനെപ്പോലെയും ദക്ഷിണേന്ത്യയിലുള്ളവരെ ആഫ്രിക്കക്കാരെ പോലെ കറുത്ത നിറം’ എന്നുമാണ് വിശേഷിപ്പിച്ചത്.

Addressing a public gathering in Warangal, Telangana, PM Modi (@PMOIndia) says “…’Shehzade aapko jawaab dena padega’. My country will not tolerate the disrespect of my countrymen on the basis of their skin colour and Modi will never tolerate this…”#LokSabhaElections2024… pic.twitter.com/hWOLARPZCE — Sudarshan_World (@Sudarshan_World) May 8, 2024

ഇതിനെതിരെ രാജ്യത്ത് വലിയ പ്രതിഷേധമാണ് ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നത്. കോൺഗ്രസ് പിത്രോദയുടെ വാക്കുകൾ തള്ളിക്കളഞ്ഞെങ്കിലും പ്രതിപക്ഷം ഇത് ആയുധമാക്കിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഇതിനു പിന്നാലെയാണ് ട്വിറ്ററിൽ പിത്രോദയ്‌ക്കെതിരെ ട്രോൾ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നത്. പിത്രോദയുടെ നോട്ടത്തിൽ.. എന്ന് പറഞ്ഞാണ് പല ട്രോളുകളും നിറഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്നത്.

“Indian people in the East look like Chinese, people in the West look like Arabs, people in the North look like maybe White, and people in the South look like Africa.” Congress wale Sam Pitroda ko khulla kyu chhod dete hai ?? pic.twitter.com/efTTZC5zSE — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) May 8, 2024

തമിഴ്നാട് ബിജെപി സംസ്ഥാന അധ്യക്ഷൻ അണ്ണാമല ഇതിനെതിരെ രംഗത്തെത്തി.ഞാനും കറുത്തവനാണ്, എന്നാൽ ഭാരതീയനാണ് എന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു. അതേസമയം, ഇതിനെതിരെ കേസ് എടുക്കുമെന്ന് അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഹിമന്ത് ബിശ്വാസ് ശര്‍മ്മയും മണിപ്പൂര്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ബീരേന്‍ സിങും പ്രതികരിച്ചു.

Sam bhai, I am from the North East and I look like an Indian. We are a diverse country – we may look different but we are all one. Hamare desh ke bare mein thoda to samajh lo! https://t.co/eXairi0n1n — Himanta Biswa Sarma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@himantabiswa) May 8, 2024

As per Sam uncle pic.twitter.com/goMPYSkj04 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 8, 2024

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയും സാം പ്രിതോദയുടെ പ്രസ്താവനക്കെതിരെ രംഗത്തെത്തി.പ്രിതോദ തെക്കേന്ത്യക്കാരെ നിറത്തിന്റെ പേരില്‍ അധിക്ഷേപിച്ചുവെന്നും ചര്‍മ്മത്തിന്റെ നിറമാണോ പൗരത്വം നിര്‍ണ്ണയിക്കുന്നതെന്നും മോദി ചോദിച്ചു. കറുത്ത നിറമുള്ള കൃഷ്ണനെ ആദരിക്കുന്നവരാണ് തങ്ങളെന്നും പ്രിതോദയുടെ പ്രസ്താവനയില്‍ രാഹുല്‍ മറുപടി പറയണമെന്നും മോദി പറഞ്ഞു.

പ്രിതോദയുടെ പ്രസ്താവന കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് തള്ളി. പരാമര്‍ശം നിര്‍ഭാഗ്യകരമാണെന്നും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിന്റെ നിലപാട് അല്ലെന്നും ജയറാം രമേശ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

My statement on Mr. Sam Pitroda’s unacceptable analogies on India’s diversity https://t.co/nDrecG5rDt pic.twitter.com/wyuzu6UuLh — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 8, 2024

* As per Sam Pitroda * Indian African pic.twitter.com/7e5yDBWWBC — Varun Kumar Rana (@VarunKrRana) May 8, 2024

Sam Pitroda’s Narrative :

People of West look like Arabs

People of North are white

People of South look like Africans

And People of East look like Chinese.

While Sam Pitroda himself…… pic.twitter.com/uqfYrFOAtj — Dr Poornima(Modi Ka Parivar)🚩🇮🇳 (@PoornimaNimo) May 8, 2024