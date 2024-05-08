Latest NewsKeralaIndiaInternational

സാം പിത്രോദയുടെ നോട്ടത്തിൽ…. വംശീയ പരാമർശത്തിൽ കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവിന് ട്രോൾ മഴ, ട്വിറ്ററിൽ ട്രെൻഡിങ്

May 8, 2024, 07:02 pm IST

വിവാദ പരാമർശങ്ങൾക്ക് പേരുകേട്ട മുതിർന്ന കോൺഗ്രസ് നേതാവ് സാം പിത്രോദ മറ്റൊരു വിവാദത്തിന് തിരികൊളുത്തിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ദി സ്‌റ്റേറ്റ്‌സ്‌മാനുമായുള്ള ഒരു പ്രത്യേക അഭിമുഖത്തിൽ പിട്രോദ ഇന്ത്യയെ വൈവിധ്യമാർന്ന രാഷ്ട്രമാണെന്ന് വിശേഷിപ്പിച്ചത് ഇങ്ങനെ, ‘കിഴക്കൻ ജനത ചൈനക്കാരെപ്പോലെയും പടിഞ്ഞാറൻ ജനത അറബ് വംശജരെപ്പോലെയും വടക്കുഭാഗത്തുള്ളവർ വെള്ളക്കാരനെപ്പോലെയും ദക്ഷിണേന്ത്യയിലുള്ളവരെ ആഫ്രിക്കക്കാരെ പോലെ കറുത്ത നിറം’ എന്നുമാണ് വിശേഷിപ്പിച്ചത്.

 

ഇതിനെതിരെ രാജ്യത്ത് വലിയ പ്രതിഷേധമാണ് ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നത്. കോൺഗ്രസ് പിത്രോദയുടെ വാക്കുകൾ തള്ളിക്കളഞ്ഞെങ്കിലും പ്രതിപക്ഷം ഇത് ആയുധമാക്കിയിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഇതിനു പിന്നാലെയാണ് ട്വിറ്ററിൽ പിത്രോദയ്‌ക്കെതിരെ ട്രോൾ ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുന്നത്. പിത്രോദയുടെ നോട്ടത്തിൽ.. എന്ന് പറഞ്ഞാണ് പല ട്രോളുകളും നിറഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്നത്.

 

തമിഴ്നാട് ബിജെപി സംസ്ഥാന അധ്യക്ഷൻ അണ്ണാമല ഇതിനെതിരെ രംഗത്തെത്തി.ഞാനും കറുത്തവനാണ്, എന്നാൽ ഭാരതീയനാണ് എന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു. അതേസമയം, ഇതിനെതിരെ കേസ് എടുക്കുമെന്ന് അസം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഹിമന്ത് ബിശ്വാസ് ശര്‍മ്മയും മണിപ്പൂര്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ബീരേന്‍ സിങും പ്രതികരിച്ചു.

 

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയും സാം പ്രിതോദയുടെ പ്രസ്താവനക്കെതിരെ രംഗത്തെത്തി.പ്രിതോദ തെക്കേന്ത്യക്കാരെ നിറത്തിന്റെ പേരില്‍ അധിക്ഷേപിച്ചുവെന്നും ചര്‍മ്മത്തിന്റെ നിറമാണോ പൗരത്വം നിര്‍ണ്ണയിക്കുന്നതെന്നും മോദി ചോദിച്ചു. കറുത്ത നിറമുള്ള കൃഷ്ണനെ ആദരിക്കുന്നവരാണ് തങ്ങളെന്നും പ്രിതോദയുടെ പ്രസ്താവനയില്‍ രാഹുല്‍ മറുപടി പറയണമെന്നും മോദി പറഞ്ഞു.

പ്രിതോദയുടെ പ്രസ്താവന കോണ്‍ഗ്രസ് തള്ളി. പരാമര്‍ശം നിര്‍ഭാഗ്യകരമാണെന്നും കോണ്‍ഗ്രസിന്റെ നിലപാട് അല്ലെന്നും ജയറാം രമേശ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

Tags
shortlink
May 8, 2024, 07:02 pm IST

Related Articles

വംശീയ പരാമര്‍ശം വിവാദമായി : സാം പിത്രോദ രാജിവച്ചു

May 8, 2024, 07:57 pm IST

തെക്കേ ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ജനങ്ങൾ ആഫ്രിക്കക്കാരെ പോലെ കറുത്തത് എന്ന് സാം പിത്രോദ, ഞാൻ കറുത്തവൻ എന്നാൽ ഭാരതീയനെന്ന് അണ്ണാമല

May 8, 2024, 04:44 pm IST

തെക്കേ ഇന്ത്യയിലെ ജനങ്ങള്‍ ആഫ്രിക്കക്കാരെ പോലെ, തെക്കേ ഇന്ത്യക്കാരെ അധിക്ഷേപിച്ച് സാം പ്രിതോദയുടെ പ്രസ്താവന

May 8, 2024, 03:21 pm IST

വീടുപണി മുടക്കി വഴിയിൽ പാർട്ടി കൊടിമരം, പിഴുതുമാറ്റി കലിപൂണ്ട സ്ത്രീകൾ: പിന്നിൽ ബിജെപിയെന്ന് സിപിഎം

May 8, 2024, 11:25 am IST

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

വീടുപണി മുടക്കി വഴിയിൽ പാർട്ടി കൊടിമരം, പിഴുതുമാറ്റി കലിപൂണ്ട സ്ത്രീകൾ: പിന്നിൽ ബിജെപിയെന്ന് സിപിഎം

May 8, 2024, 11:25 am IST

53വർഷമായി സിപിഎമ്മിലുള്ള 136സിപിഎമ്മുകാർ ബിജെപിയിൽ: പാർട്ടികൊടിമരം അടിത്തറയോടെ ഇളക്കിമാറ്റിയത് സ്ത്രീകളുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ

May 8, 2024, 08:22 am IST

ജനങ്ങള്‍ ചൂടില്‍ മരിക്കുമ്പോള്‍ പിണറായി കുടുംബവുമായി ബീച്ച് ടൂറിസം ആസ്വദിക്കാന്‍ പോയി: വി മുരളീധരന്‍

May 7, 2024, 10:05 pm IST

മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പിണറായി വിജയന്റെ വിദേശ യാത്ര ആരുടെ ചെലവില്‍, ഗോവിന്ദന് അത് അറിയുമോ? ചോദ്യം ഉന്നയിച്ച് പ്രകാശ് ജാവദേക്കര്‍

May 7, 2024, 06:25 pm IST
Back to top button