യുപിയിൽ ചണ്ഡീഗഡ്-ദിബ്രുഗഡ് എക്സ്പ്രസ് പാളംതെറ്റി, ഒരു മരണം, രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം വേഗത്തിലാക്കാൻ കർശന നിർദ്ദേശവുമായി യോഗി

ലഖ്നൗ: ഉത്തർപ്രദേശിലെ ഗോണ്ടയിൽ ട്രെയിൻ പാളംതെറ്റിയുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ ഒരു മരണം. 15904 നമ്പർ ചണ്ഡീഗഡ്-ദിബ്രുഗഡ് എക്സ്പ്രസ് ആണ് അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടത്. നാല് എസി കോച്ചുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ പത്തു ബോഗിയെങ്കിലും പാലം തെറ്റിയതായാണ് സൂചനകൾ.
VIDEO | A few bogies of Dibrugarh Express derailed near UP’s Gonda railway station earlier today. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/SfJTfc01Wp
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2024
രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം ത്വരിതപ്പെടുത്താൻ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരോട് നിർദ്ദേശം നൽകി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി യോഗി ആദിത്യനാഥ് ഉത്തരവ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance of the train accident in the Gonda district. He directs the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work; gives instructions for proper treatment of the injured: CMO
(file pic) https://t.co/ggCTJKwmq3 pic.twitter.com/FxmUZqzTqH
— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024
അസമിലെ ദിബ്രുഗഡിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രയിലായിരുന്ന ട്രെയിൻ മോട്ടിഗഞ്ച്- ജിലാഹി സ്റ്റേഷനുകൾക്കിടയിലാണ് പാളംതെറ്റിയത്. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം പുരോഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.
