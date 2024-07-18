Latest NewsIndia

യുപിയിൽ ചണ്ഡീഗഡ്-ദിബ്രുഗഡ് എക്സ്പ്രസ് പാളംതെറ്റി, ഒരു മരണം, രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം വേഗത്തിലാക്കാൻ കർശന നിർദ്ദേശവുമായി യോഗി

Jul 18, 2024, 04:26 pm IST

ലഖ്നൗ: ഉത്തർപ്ര​ദേശിലെ ​ഗോണ്ടയിൽ ട്രെയിൻ പാളംതെറ്റിയുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ ഒരു മരണം. 15904 നമ്പർ ചണ്ഡീഗഡ്-ദിബ്രുഗഡ് എക്സ്പ്രസ് ആണ് അപകടത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടത്. നാല് എസി കോച്ചുകൾ ഉൾപ്പെടെ പത്തു ബോഗിയെങ്കിലും പാലം തെറ്റിയതായാണ് സൂചനകൾ.

രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം ത്വരിതപ്പെടുത്താൻ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരോട് നിർദ്ദേശം നൽകി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി യോഗി ആദിത്യനാഥ് ഉത്തരവ് പുറപ്പെടുവിച്ചു.

അസമിലെ ദിബ്രുഗഡിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രയിലായിരുന്ന ട്രെയിൻ മോട്ടി​ഗഞ്ച്- ജിലാഹി സ്റ്റേഷനുകൾക്കിടയിലാണ് പാളംതെറ്റിയത്. രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം പുരോ​ഗമിക്കുകയാണ്.

