കളക്ടർ ‘ബ്രോ’ ചികിത്സയിൽ; കാരണം അപൂർവ്വരോഗം

Dear friends, I’ve received many concerned messages & calls. Thanks for the love n affection. Hopefully nothing to worry. It’s diagnosed as a sudden onset of Acute Sensory Neural Hearing loss. Rare but with decent prognosis. There are a lot of tests including MRI of the brain & a fair bit of medication involved. Response is good to the medication. Life brings on something new every day. You realise you are human. Your responsibilities and vulnerabilities stare at you when you face a personal health challenge. But the good thing for the day is that my daughter clicked a few wonderful frames and compositions. Made me so happy that she’s picking it up so well. When the frame is good, the patient looks ‘ayyo pavam’ (though a bit embarrassing) and the photographer looks for some appreciation, you gottu post it! Pic courtesy: Ammu