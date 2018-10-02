ഗാന്ധി ജയന്തി ദുബായ് ആഘോഷിച്ചത് ഇങ്ങനെ

ദുബായ്•ഭാരതത്തിന്റെ രാഷ്ട്രപിതാവായ മഹാത്മാഗാന്ധിയുടെ 150 ാം ജന്മദിന ആഘോഷങ്ങളില്‍ പങ്കുചേര്‍ന്ന് ദുബായിയും. ലോകത്തിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ കെട്ടിടമായ ബുര്‍ജ് ഖലീഫ ഗാന്ധിജിയുടെ ചിത്രത്തോടൊപ്പം ത്രിവര്‍ണ നിറത്തില്‍ പ്രകാശിതമായി. മഹാത്മാഗാന്ധിയുടെ സന്ദേശങ്ങളും ഇതോടൊപ്പം മാറിമാറി പ്രദര്‍ശിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.

Stunning LED display at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai!

Message of Mahatma Gandhi resonates world over as more than 120 locations world over join in paying homage to Bapu on #BapuAt150. pic.twitter.com/4ZYTNaSvee

