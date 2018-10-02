Latest NewsUAE

ഗാന്ധി ജയന്തി ദുബായ് ആഘോഷിച്ചത് ഇങ്ങനെ

Oct 2, 2018, 11:46 pm IST
ദുബായ്•ഭാരതത്തിന്റെ രാഷ്ട്രപിതാവായ മഹാത്മാഗാന്ധിയുടെ 150 ാം ജന്മദിന ആഘോഷങ്ങളില്‍ പങ്കുചേര്‍ന്ന് ദുബായിയും. ലോകത്തിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ കെട്ടിടമായ ബുര്‍ജ് ഖലീഫ ഗാന്ധിജിയുടെ ചിത്രത്തോടൊപ്പം ത്രിവര്‍ണ നിറത്തില്‍ പ്രകാശിതമായി. മഹാത്മാഗാന്ധിയുടെ സന്ദേശങ്ങളും ഇതോടൊപ്പം മാറിമാറി പ്രദര്‍ശിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.

