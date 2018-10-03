സ്റ്റോക്‌ഹോം : രസതന്ത്രത്തിനുള്ള നൊബേൽ പുരസ്‌കാരം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ഫ്രാന്‍സെസ് എച്ച്‌. അര്‍നോള്‍ഡ്,​ ജോര്‍ജ് പി.സ്‌മിത്ത്,​ സര്‍ ഗ്രിഗറി പി.വെന്റര്‍ എന്നിവര്‍ സമ്മാനം പങ്കിടും. പ്രോട്ടീനുകളെ കുറിച്ചുള്ള പഠിക്കാനുള്ള സാങ്കേതിക വിദ്യ കണ്ടെത്തിയതിനാണ് പുരസ്കാരം.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the #NobelPrize in Chemistry 2018 with one half to Frances H. Arnold and the other half jointly to George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter. pic.twitter.com/lLGivVLttB

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2018