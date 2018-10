ഗാന്ധിജിയുടെ ജന്മദിനം ആഘോഷിച്ച് ബുർജ് ഖലീഫയും ; ചിത്രങ്ങൾ കാണാം

Burj Khalifa displays an image of Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary To watch the full video, visit gulfnews.com/videosMore on https://gulfnews.com/news/uae/general/dubai-s-burj-khalifa-beams-gandhi-s-images-1.2285587

Gepostet von Gulf News am Dienstag, 2. Oktober 2018