ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: മീ ടൂ ക്യാമ്പയിനിന് പിന്തുണയുമായി രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി. ആദരവോടെയും അന്തഃസോടെയും സ്ത്രീകളെ സമീപിക്കേണ്ടത് എങ്ങനെയെന്ന് എല്ലാവരും പഠിക്കേണ്ട സമയമായി. അങ്ങനെ അല്ലാത്തവരുടെ ഇടം ഇല്ലാതാകുകയാണ്. മാറ്റത്തിന് വേണ്ടി സത്യം ഉറക്കെ വിളിച്ചുപറയണമെന്നും ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ രാഹുൽ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.

It’s about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity.

I’m glad the space for those who don’t, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change. #MeToo

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 12, 2018