മീ ടൂ ക്യാമ്പയിനിന് പിന്തുണയുമായി രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി

ആദരവോടെയും അന്തഃസോടെയും സ്ത്രീകളെ സമീപിക്കേണ്ടത് എങ്ങനെയെന്ന് എല്ലാവരും പഠിക്കേണ്ട സമയമായി

Oct 12, 2018, 02:43 pm IST
Oct 12, 2018, 02:43 pm IST
rahul gandhi

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: മീ ടൂ ക്യാമ്പയിനിന് പിന്തുണയുമായി രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി. ആദരവോടെയും അന്തഃസോടെയും സ്ത്രീകളെ സമീപിക്കേണ്ടത് എങ്ങനെയെന്ന് എല്ലാവരും പഠിക്കേണ്ട സമയമായി. അങ്ങനെ അല്ലാത്തവരുടെ ഇടം ഇല്ലാതാകുകയാണ്. മാറ്റത്തിന് വേണ്ടി സത്യം ഉറക്കെ വിളിച്ചുപറയണമെന്നും ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെ രാഹുൽ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടു.

