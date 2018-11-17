View this post on Instagram

In the midst of the #DeepVeer wedding hullabulloo, here's another wedding that the internet can't get enough of! Instagram buds-turned-lovebirds Kashif Ali and Maria Helena Arham tied the knot in a Sialkot hotel yesterday after 10 months of getting to know each over the internet. People are amazed by the match – while Kashif is a 21 year old B.com student from Raipur, Maria is a 41 year old reiki master, driver and dog trainer from California! More on Images.dawn.com.