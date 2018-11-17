സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വൈറലായി 21കാരനായ വിദ്യാര്ത്ഥിയുടെയും 41കാരിയുടെയും വിവാഹം. പാകിസ്ഥാനിലെ സിയാൽകോട്ടിൽ റായ്പൂർ സ്വദേശിയും ബികോം വിദ്യാർത്ഥിയുമായ കാഷിഫ് അലിയും, കാലിഫോർണിയ സ്വദേശിനിയും ഡ്രൈവറും ഡോഗ് ട്രെയിനറുമായ മറിയ ഹെലിന എബ്രഹാംസ് എന്നിവരാണ് കഴിഞ്ഞ വെള്ളിഴായ്ച്ച വിവാഹിതരായത്. സിയാൽകോട്ടിലെ ഹോട്ടലിൽ നടന്ന ചടങ്ങിൽ അടുത്ത ബന്ധുക്കളും സുഹൃത്തുക്കളും പങ്കെടുത്തു. കഴിഞ്ഞ പത്തു മാസങ്ങൾക്ക് മുൻപാണ് ഇരുവരും ഇൻസ്റാഗ്രാമിലൂടെ പരിചയപ്പെട്ടത്. സൗഹൃദം പിന്നീട് പ്രണയമായി മാറുകയും.ഒടുവിൽ വിവാഹിതരാകാൻ ഇരുവരും തീരുമാനിക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു.
In the midst of the #DeepVeer wedding hullabulloo, here's another wedding that the internet can't get enough of! Instagram buds-turned-lovebirds Kashif Ali and Maria Helena Arham tied the knot in a Sialkot hotel yesterday after 10 months of getting to know each over the internet. People are amazed by the match – while Kashif is a 21 year old B.com student from Raipur, Maria is a 41 year old reiki master, driver and dog trainer from California! More on Images.dawn.com.
