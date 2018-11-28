Latest NewsIndiaHockey

ഹോക്കി ലോകകപ്പ് : ദക്ഷിണാഫ്രിക്കയെ തകർത്ത് ഇന്ത്യക്ക് ജയത്തുടക്കം

Nov 28, 2018, 08:47 pm IST
Less than a minute

ഭുവനേശ്വർ : 2018 ഹോക്കി ലോകകപ്പിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് ജയത്തുടക്കം. എതിരില്ലാത്ത അഞ്ചു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് ദക്ഷിണാഫ്രിക്കയെ ഇന്ത്യ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. 10ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ മൻദീപ് സിങ്, 12ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ ആകാശ് ദീപ് സിങ്, 43,46ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ സിമ്രൻജീത്, 45ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ ലളിത് ഉപാധ്യായ എന്നിവരാണ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിജയ ഗോളുകൾ സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.

മലയാളി താരം പി ആർ ശ്രീജേഷ് മികച്ച പ്രകടനം കാഴ്ച്ച വെച്ചു. ലോക റാങ്കിംഗില്‍ അ‍ഞ്ചാം സ്ഥാനത്തുള്ള ഇന്ത്യയുടെ പോരാട്ടത്തിനു മുന്നില്‍ പതിനഞ്ചാമതുള്ള ദക്ഷിണാഫ്രിക്കയ്ക്ക് പിടിച്ച്നില്‍ക്കാനായില്ല. അതേസമയം ഉദ്ഘാടന മൽസരത്തിൽ ബൽജിയം ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്ക് കാനഡയെതകർത്തിരുന്നു.

