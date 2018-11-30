Latest NewsIndia

ജ​ലാ​റ്റി​ന്‍ സ്റ്റി​ക്കു​കളു​മാ​യി യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ല്‍

250 ജ​ലാ​റ്റി​ന്‍ സ്റ്റി​ക്കു​ക​ള്‍ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി

Nov 30, 2018, 03:40 pm IST
കടപ്പാട് : എഎന്‍ഐ

താ​നെ: ജ​ലാ​റ്റി​ന്‍ സ്റ്റി​ക്കു​കളുമായി യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ല്‍.മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​യിൽ താ​ന​യി​ലെ മും​ബാ​റ​യി​ല്‍​നി​ന്നു​മാ​ണ് യു​വാ​വ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ര​ഹ​സ്യ​വി​വ​ര​ത്തെ തു​ട​ര്‍​ന്നു ന​ട​ത്തി​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തിലാണ് ഓ​ട്ടോ​യി​ല്‍ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ച നി​ല​യിൽ 250 ജ​ലാ​റ്റി​ന്‍ സ്റ്റി​ക്കു​ക​ള്‍ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​തെന്നും സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച​താ​യും പോ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

