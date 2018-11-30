താനെ: ജലാറ്റിന് സ്റ്റിക്കുകളുമായി യുവാവ് പിടിയില്.മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിൽ താനയിലെ മുംബാറയില്നിന്നുമാണ് യുവാവ് പിടിയിലായത്. രഹസ്യവിവരത്തെ തുടര്ന്നു നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിലാണ് ഓട്ടോയില് സൂക്ഷിച്ച നിലയിൽ 250 ജലാറ്റിന് സ്റ്റിക്കുകള് കണ്ടെത്തിയതെന്നും സംഭവത്തില് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചതായും പോലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു.
Thane: 42-year-old man arrested today in possession of 250 gelatin sticks in Mumbra. Police on the basis of secret inputs had stopped accused's auto for checking. Investigation underway. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/TnlnV7DdW7
— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018
