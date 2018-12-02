പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദിക്ക് ഫിഫ പ്രസിഡന്റിന്റെ വക സമ്മാനം

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിക്ക് ഫുട്ബോള്‍ ജഴ്സി സമ്മാനിച്ച് ഫിഫ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജിയാനി ഇന്‍ഫാന്റിനോ. ഇന്‍ഫാന്റിനോ സമ്മാനിച്ച മോദിയുടെ പേര് ആലേഖനം ചെയ്ത നീല ജഴ്സി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി തന്നെയാണ് ട്വിറ്ററിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ചത്. അര്‍ജന്റീനയിലേക്ക് വരുമ്പോള്‍ ഫുട്ബോളിനെ കുറിച്ച് ചിന്തിക്കാതിരിക്കുന്നത് അസാധ്യമാണ്. ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ വളരെ ജനപ്രീതി നേടിയവരാണ് അര്‍ജന്റീനന്‍ താരങ്ങളെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

Impossible to come to Argentina and not think about football. Argentinian players are tremendously popular in India.

Today, received this jersey from @FIFAcom President Gianni Infantino. I thank him for the kind gesture. pic.twitter.com/6IszG7fyFC

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 1, 2018