ഫിറ്റ് ആകാനുള്ള കഠിന പരിശ്രമത്തില്‍ കരീന

Kareena and I totally losing control hahaha aaj ki party humari taraf se 😋🔥💃 . PS: THESE ARE NOT DUMBBELLS! SO PLEASE DO NOT USE REGULAR WEIGHTS FOR SOMETHING LIKE THIS AS IT COULD LEAD TO INJURY! THESE ARE XCos and ARE SPECIALLY DESIGNED FOR THIS WORKOUT . . #kareenakapoorkhan #xco #NamrataPurohit #move #trainsmart #pilatesgirls #fun #dance #cardio #strength