ലോകകപ്പ് ഹോക്കിയിൽ നിന്നും ഇന്ത്യ പുറത്തേക്ക്

Dec 13, 2018, 09:46 pm IST
ഭുവനേശ്വർ: ലോകകപ്പ് ഹോക്കിയിൽ നിന്നും ഇന്ത്യ പുറത്തേക്ക്. ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് നെതർലാൻഡ്‌സ് ഇന്ത്യയെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. മത്സരം ആരംഭിച്ച് പന്ത്രണ്ടാം മിനിറ്റിൽ ആകാശ്ദീപ് സിങ് നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ ഇന്ത്യ മുന്നിലെത്തി. എന്നാൽ 15ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ തിയറി ബ്രിങ്ക്മാൻ നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ നെതർലൻഡ്‌സ്‌ സമനില പിടിച്ചു. ശേഷം 50ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ മിങ്ക് വാൻഡർ വീർഡൻ നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ ഡച്ചുകാര്‍ ജയം ഉറപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

