ഭുവനേശ്വർ: ലോകകപ്പ് ഹോക്കിയിൽ നിന്നും ഇന്ത്യ പുറത്തേക്ക്. ഒന്നിനെതിരെ രണ്ടു ഗോളുകൾക്കാണ് നെതർലാൻഡ്സ് ഇന്ത്യയെ പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. മത്സരം ആരംഭിച്ച് പന്ത്രണ്ടാം മിനിറ്റിൽ ആകാശ്ദീപ് സിങ് നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ ഇന്ത്യ മുന്നിലെത്തി. എന്നാൽ 15ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ തിയറി ബ്രിങ്ക്മാൻ നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ നെതർലൻഡ്സ് സമനില പിടിച്ചു. ശേഷം 50ആം മിനിറ്റിൽ മിങ്ക് വാൻഡർ വീർഡൻ നേടിയ ഗോളിലൂടെ ഡച്ചുകാര് ജയം ഉറപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
Congratulations to Surender Kumar on winning the Man of the Match Award of the #INDvNED Quarter-Final clash, as the defender was a class above on the turf and gave his all for India to win.#IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey pic.twitter.com/7LEeZSLc9f
FT. India end their run at the OHMWC Bhubaneswar 2018 with an unfortunate loss against @oranjehockey as the team played their hearts out but fell short against a determined Dutch side on 13th December.#INDvNED #IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey pic.twitter.com/gm67TgQLQO
