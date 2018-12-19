Chinese 24 year old Bitcoin millionaire Wong Ching Kit, gives onlookers an early taste of Christmas.

A man dressed in a black hoodie, who appeared to be making an announcement: “Today is FCC’s big day in announcing the trading race. I hope everyone here will pay attention to this important event …I don’t know whether any of you will believe money can fall from the sky”.Chinese 24 year old Bitcoin millionaire Wong Ching Kit, owner of Facebook page Epoch Cryptocurrency 幣少爺-新世代礦業, gives onlookers an early taste of Christmas. He said “I feel as if I am God and I am responsible to teach the world about #Bitcoin.” A Post reporter spotted some HK$100 banknotes near the Golden Computer Arcade and officers told people not to pick them up.

