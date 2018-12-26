KeralaLatest News

റഹ്മാന്റെ പിതാവ് അന്തരിച്ചു

Dec 26, 2018, 03:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

നിലമ്പൂർ : നടൻ റഹ്മാന്റെ പിതാവ് നിലമ്പൂർ ചന്തക്കുന്ന് മയ്യന്താനി കെ എം എ റഹ്മാന്‍ (85) അന്തരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ:സാവി റഹ്മാന്‍, മക്കള്‍: റഹ്മാന്‍, ഷെമീം എ റഹ്മാന്‍, മരുമക്കള്‍ : മെഹറുനീസ (മദ്രാസ്) ഹാരീസ്( ബാംഗ്ലൂര്‍). സംസ്‌കാരം വൈകീട്ട് 6.30 ന് ചന്തക്കുന്ന് പഴയ ജുമാമസ്ജിദില്‍.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of KMA Rahman (84), father of Rahman, today morning in Nilambur. Funeral will take place in Nilambur today evening. – Actorrahman.com Team

Gepostet von Rahman am Dienstag, 25. Dezember 2018

Tags

Post Your Comments

Related Articles

Dec 26, 2018, 04:14 pm IST

അക്കൗണ്ട് തട്ടിപ്പ് നടത്തുന്ന പന്ത്രണ്ടുപേര്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍

Dec 26, 2018, 04:08 pm IST

പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ആക്കണമെന്ന് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് ടവറിന് മുകളില്‍ കയറിയയാള്‍ അറസ്റ്റില്‍

t p senkumar
Dec 26, 2018, 04:01 pm IST

അയ്യപ്പജ്യോതിയില്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കുന്നതില്‍ ആരോപണം ;സി.പി.എമ്മിനെ വിമര്‍ശിച്ച് സെന്‍കുമാര്‍

Dec 26, 2018, 03:59 pm IST

കുവൈറ്റ് പ്രളയക്കെടുതി : നഷ്ടപരിഹാരത്തുകയുടെ വിതരണം ആരംഭിച്ചു

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close
Close