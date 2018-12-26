റഹ്മാന്റെ പിതാവ് അന്തരിച്ചു

നിലമ്പൂർ : നടൻ റഹ്മാന്റെ പിതാവ് നിലമ്പൂർ ചന്തക്കുന്ന് മയ്യന്താനി കെ എം എ റഹ്മാന് (85) അന്തരിച്ചു. ഭാര്യ:സാവി റഹ്മാന്, മക്കള്: റഹ്മാന്, ഷെമീം എ റഹ്മാന്, മരുമക്കള് : മെഹറുനീസ (മദ്രാസ്) ഹാരീസ്( ബാംഗ്ലൂര്). സംസ്കാരം വൈകീട്ട് 6.30 ന് ചന്തക്കുന്ന് പഴയ ജുമാമസ്ജിദില്.
It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of KMA Rahman (84), father of Rahman, today morning in Nilambur. Funeral will take place in Nilambur today evening. – Actorrahman.com Team
Gepostet von Rahman am Dienstag, 25. Dezember 2018
