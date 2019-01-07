ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയിൽ ചരിത്ര ജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയ ഇന്ത്യന് ടീമിനു അഭിനന്ദനവുമായി രാഷ്ട്രപതിയും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയും.ട്വിറ്ററിലൂടെയാണ് ഇരുവരും ടീമിനെ അഭിനന്ദിച്ചത്. ഓസിസിലെ അവസാന കടമ്പയും കീഴടക്കിയതില് കൊഹ്ലിയെയും സംഘത്തെയും അഭിനന്ദിച്ച രാഷ്ട്രപതി കരുത്തുറ്റ ബാറ്റിംഗു വിസ്സമയകരമായ പേസ് ബൗളിംഗും ടീം വര്ക്കുമാണ് ഈ വിജയം സാധ്യമാക്കിയതെന്നുംഇതൊരു ശീലമാക്കാമെന്നും രാഷ്ട്രപതി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
Congratulations to @imVkohli and his team for reaching one of Indian cricket’s final frontiers and winning a test series in Australia for the first time. Gritty batting, marvellous fast bowling and a fine team effort has done us proud. Let’s make a habit of it! #PresidentKovind
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 7, 2019
ചരിത്രവിജയമാണ് ഇന്ത്യ സ്വന്തമാക്കിയതെന്നു പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വിറ്ററില് കുറിച്ചു. ഈ ജയം കൊഹ്ലിയും സംഘവും അര്ഹിക്കുന്നുവെന്നും ഒരുപാട് അവിസ്മരണീയ പ്രകടനങ്ങള്ക്ക് സാക്ഷ്യം വഹിച്ച പരമ്പരയില് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ കരുത്തുറ്റ ടീം വര്ക്കും കണ്ടു. വരാനിരിക്കുന്ന പരമ്പരകളിലും വിജയം തുടരട്ടേയെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ട്വീറ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
A historic cricketing accomplishment in Australia!
Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team for the hard-fought and richly deserved series victory.
The series witnessed some memorable performances and solid teamwork.
Best wishes for the various games ahead.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2019
71 വര്ഷങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷമാണ് ഇന്ത്യ ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയില് ടെസ്റ്റ് പരമ്പര സ്വന്തമാക്കുന്നത്. 2-1നാണ് ഇന്ത്യ പരമ്പര നേടിയത്. ഓസ്ട്രേലിയയില് ഇതിന് മുമ്പ് നടന്ന പതിനൊന്ന് ടെസ്റ്റ് പരമ്പരകളിലം ഇന്ത്യ പരാജയപെട്ടിരുന്നു.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2019
